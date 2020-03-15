CHEYENNE – The phrase “one man’s junk is another man’s treasure” is especially applicable to Cheyenne artist Tracy Duck. A self-proclaimed junkyard “frequent,” Duck turns kitchen trays, old instruments and anything she can get her hands on into eye-catching, multi-dimensional artwork.
Two of Duck’s pieces – a Ghostbusters backpack and a three-dimensional frame filed with remnants from an estate sale – are on display as part of the Cheyenne Artist Guild’s Upcycle Show, which is up at 1701 Morrie Ave. until April 3.
“I like to repurpose things and pay tribute to things from a simpler time where there wasn’t a lot of technology,” Duck said.
In Duck’s work, the mix of lights, switches and interactive elements contrast the old photographs, bullet shells and blueprints, resulting in pieces that catch the viewer’s eye and draw them in. Her piece that was made from the estate sale marries historic keepsakes with modern-day technologies.
Titled “Through a Stranger’s Eyes,” the artwork was made using an old scrapbook from a pilot in World War II. It features blueprints from a plane the pilot was building, photos from the scrapbook and an interactive light feature with an old lightbulb and LED light.
“I don’t know who these people are, but I wanted to pay homage to someone who did so much for our country,” Duck said.
This year marks the second Upcycle Show at the Cheyenne Artists Guild, which puts on themed art shows each month, ranging from the Western Art Show to The Colors of Fall.
Artists of all ages can submit their work with the hopes of it being showcased at the guild. Each year, they offer the opportunity for high school students to submit their art, with the winner being awarded a scholarship.
When coming up with the idea for the Upcycle Show, Cheyenne Artists Guild President Brenda Treuthardt said, “Let’s try something new.”
The submissions they received, mostly from Cheyenne-area artists, contained materials like melted pony beads, tree stumps, rocks and old denim. Some painted on rocks and records, while others created scenes with fragments of stone and animal figurines.
“It’s priceless because you get to use your imagination,” Treuthardt said.
In the seven years Treuthardt has been part of the artists guild, the group has grown substantially. While many of the pieces are made by better known artists in the area, Treuthardt said the shows are open to anyone and that they want to encourage more young artists to get involved.
The Cheyenne Artists Guild welcomes anyone interested in creating and making art, “you just have to try,” Treuthardt said.