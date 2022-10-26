Cody Jerabek

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday issued an order suspending Cheyenne attorney Cody Jerabek from practicing law for three years. The suspension begins Nov. 1.

This came after misconduct by Jerabek in litigation involving a client who was being sued following a fire at that client's business that damaged adjoining businesses, a Wyoming State Bar news release accompanying the order said. In a separate instance, he had a consensual sexual relationship with a client while continuing to represent her.

