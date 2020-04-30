CHEYENNE – Local attorney Ronald Pretty has been suspended from practicing law for 90 days by the Wyoming Supreme Court due to his conduct drafting a will.
The suspension starts May 11 and runs for 90 days.
The original report, which goes over the incident and recommendation for suspension, was filed April 14, and the Supreme Court order was issued Wednesday. In addition to the suspension, Pretty must reimburse the Wyoming State Bar $50 for handling costs and $750 for an administrative fee. These fees must be paid before July 1.
The high court found Pretty violated rules 1.7(a) conflict of interest, for representing both the mother and daughter when it came to executing the will without written, informed consent to the double representation; 3.4(c) for violating a district court’s order that stated a new will couldn’t be drafted for the mother, and rule 8.4(d) for actions that were contrary to the administration of justice because by drafting the will he took up the court’s time and resources and caused the Wyoming Guardianship Corporation to incur attorney fees.
Emily Smith, executive director of the Wyoming Guardianship Corporation, filed the complaint against Pretty because the mother, identified as ECH in the court documents, was a ward of the guardianship program.
ECH had an adult daughter identified as MB in the court documents that requested ECH be appointed a temporary or emergency guardian in 2018. Cheyenne attorney Ben Sherman was initially appointed as the guardian, and in May 2019 that guardianship was transferred to the Wyoming Guardianship Corporation.
On Nov. 22, 2019, Pretty filed a motion for MB, requesting that ECH be allowed to draft a new will. The corporation’s attorney, Doug Bailey, said ECH’s estate planning attorney should determine if ECH had the competence to alter her will.
At the district court hearing, Bailey also brought up that it was concerning if Pretty drafted a will for ECH because MB was his client, and it wouldn’t be appropriate for Pretty to draft a will benefiting MB.
The district court ruled the corporation should handle whether ECH had the capacity to draft a new will. On Dec. 30, 2019, the district court also denied a motion filed by Pretty to order the corporation to let ECH draft a new will.
On Jan. 7, the corporation found out that MB had checked ECH out of an assisted living facility to see an attorney. MB refused to tell the corporation where she took ECH when she checked her out.
Bailey wrote an email to Pretty, asking if he knew where MB took ECH, and Pretty responded: “I have nothing but respect for Judge (Steven) Sharpe.
I have dealt with him ever since he was a baby lawyer at Hirst and Applegate. However, I believe he was totally wrong at our last hearing, but that will be fodder for an appeal ... Be that as it may, ECH came to see me about a will. I did a standard will. What do you think I should do with it?”
The will Pretty wrote named MB as the beneficiary of ECH’s will and listed MB as the executrix of the will and Pretty as the alternate executor.
Pretty admitted to his conduct, which has the aggravating factors of prior discipline by the Wyoming State Bar, victim vulnerability and attorney experience, since Pretty has been a lawyer since 1975.
In 2013, Pretty was also publicly censured for accepting a $2,500 retainer for a client, which he never did the work for, or responded to the client’s phone calls. The client ended up terminating their representation with Pretty, and submitted a complaint against him to the Wyoming State Bar.
After Pretty was contacted by the Bar, he returned the $2,500 retainer, but never responded to the Bar’s proposal that he submit to public censure. After this incident, he continued to send bills to the client, stating they owed $425.
Pretty admitted to violating Rules 1.1 for competence, 1.3 for diligence and 1.4 for communicating with his client. He agreed to a stipulated public censure and was ordered to pay an administrative fee of $2,357.89.
Pretty also received a private reprimand after being sanctioned by a district court judge for making “negligent, but material misrepresentation in a pleading” in 2019. In this instance, Pretty admitted to violating Rules 3.1(b) for meritorious claims and contentions and 8.4(d) for conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice.
In this instance, Pretty agreed to the private reprimand, a $750 administrative fee and $50 in costs to the Wyoming State Bar.