CHEYENNE — History, when documented, often stands the test of time. People, however, often do not.
The thesis behind the latest Cheyenne history book from local writing duo Starley Talbott and Michael E. Kassel lies in the first sentence of the foreword, written by Sharon Lass Field, former president of the Cheyenne Genealogical and Historical Society.
“If you want to put a person’s life together, the first question to ask is, ‘where are they buried?’”
“Historic Lakeview Cemetery of Cheyenne,” the most recent entry in the line of History Press-published books written by Talbott and Kassel, examines key figures of Laramie County’s history through the lens of those who are buried in Lakeview Cemetery, located at 2501 Seymour Ave. The book is available for purchase at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, Cheyenne Depot Museum, Wyoming Home, Deselms Fine Art and Wyoming State Museum.
Research and melancholic walks through the cemetery revealed to the authors pieces of history not readily known by the average resident.
“There’s history that we have in this city that people don’t know about,” Talbott said during an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “We have a lot of good history here. I hope that people will become more acquainted with the history of the city and the state.
“They’re all interesting stories to me. I would have liked to include more.”
Many of the names in the book will be easily recognizable. Three generations of William Dubois are buried on the grounds, as is Francis E. Warren, Esther Hobart Morris, Colonel E.A. Slack, Joseph “J.E.” Stimpson and Nellie Tayloe Ross, who Kassel was able to obtain some new information about in his research, Talbott said.
Others might be new — some even relatively unknown, as Kassel and Talbott struggled to obtain background on them.
Jim “Kidd” Willoughby, a cowboy turned Hollywood stuntman; young Willie Nickel, a casualty of a range war; William Richards, a relatively obscure Wyoming governor with an interesting life; and Daisy “Dazee” McCabe Bristol, somewhat forgotten newspaper columnist and pioneer of the Cheyenne Frontier Days parade; are all included in the book, accompanied by archival photographs of them and their burial site.
One of the most revelatory sections of the book, however, is “Lakeview’s Japanese Plot: Railroad Workers and Business Leaders.”
“That’s something that people didn’t know much about,” Talbott said. “We didn’t have a lot of information on it, but we did what we could.”
The Japanese community was underserved and largely undocumented in the early 1900s, the book details, but there was once a vibrant Japanese business community on 17th Street, housed in buildings that no longer exist.
Diary entries included in the section, kept by Mrs. Frank Allen, chairwoman of the Christian Americanization program for Cheyenne, offer glimpses into the life of Japanese Cheyenne residents as they sought to learn “American living skills.”
One entry reads: “August 1: The day was ideal for a picnic. Thirty-six adults and children met at Pioneer Park for the outing, planned by the teachers. We were sorry that on account of the mumps some of our Japanese friends were absent. Many games were played and there were plenty of good things to eat.”
There is also a brief section focusing on Black leaders of Cheyenne such as Lucinda “Lucy” Williams, Henry Jefferson and William Witt.
Some of the sections had to be cut short from the book due to page constraints. Three historical figures and groups were cut entirely — an early airline pilot, the background behind the Bradley crypt and the Girl Guards.
Now that the book has been released in conjunction with the annual Lakeview Cemetery Walk this Saturday, Kassel and Talbott turn their focus to researching and writing a history of the Capitol Avenue Bronze project and the significance of each statue and the donors behind them. The book has yet to receive a release date.
