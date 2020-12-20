CHEYENNE – Continuing a National Audubon Society tradition dating back to 1900, a handful of bird watchers spread out across Cheyenne on Saturday morning to monitor the local species, from the prairies around the Hereford Ranch to the waters of Lions Park.
Locally, the bird count was led by the Audubon Society’s Cheyenne chapter, which was formed in 1974. After a day of listening attentively for chirps and counting the birds within a 7.5-mile radius of the Wyoming State Capitol, the group sent in their numbers to the National Audubon Society’s database from the annual counts, which assists researchers and wildlife agencies in studying the long-term health and status of bird populations across North America.
“There’s these Christmas bird counts going on all over the country, and it’ll give you an idea of how things are changing, what’s happening with populations,” said Grant Frost, who helped organize the local count. “It’s documented the spread of the Eurasian collared doves across the country from the east over the last 20 years, things like that.”
Frost, who was among about a dozen bird watchers participating in the local count, started his day at Lions Park, one of Wyoming’s 40 “important bird areas” as designated by the Audubon Society. With their binoculars at the ready, he and two other birders, Vicki Herren and Lorie Chesnut, explored the park as the sun came up, counting about 900 Canada geese in the near-freezing water of Sloans Lake.
“We count all the geese we can, and then the rest of the day, we don’t worry about them, because they will be spreading out and flying all over town,” Frost explained.
In Cheyenne, the bird count usually produces a list of about 40 species, most of which are year-round residents with a few others coming south to Wyoming for the winter. In the early hours of Saturday morning, the trio mainly saw common local birds: mallards, Canada geese, house sparrows, crows. But the group kept its hopes up for some rare birds to pop up as the day went on.
“A northern cardinal … If I saw that, I would go crazy,” Chesnut said excitedly as the trio circled the lake.
Throughout the year, many rare bird species fly through Wyoming, though it can be more difficult to find them than in other states. For example, the popular website eBird, which allows birders to report sightings, shows many regions of Wyoming with fewer than 50 species observed.
However, the number of sightings doesn’t necessarily tell the full story, especially in a sparsely populated state such as Wyoming.
“This area is not birded as much as some places like Fort Collins and other parts of Colorado, so if you have fewer people out looking for birds and reporting birds in eBird, then you’re going to have fewer birds counted,” Chesnut said. “There’s probably a lot more here ... if more people were out and looking and knowledgeable and interested, we’d probably learn a lot.”
Despite the local chapter’s lower membership numbers, the bird watchers were excited to be a part of this year’s count, which lasts from Dec. 14 through Jan. 5. However, it was a bit different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as some of Wyoming’s other Audubon chapters didn’t hold counts this year to avoid any sort of gatherings.
In Cheyenne, instead of their normal in-person gathering at the end of the day, the bird watchers held a virtual meeting to compare notes in what is one of the longest-running wildlife censuses in the world. For Herren, who recently moved to Wyoming after participating in Christmas counts in Maryland, the count was a way to participate in something crucial for conservationists while still being safe amid the pandemic.
“Today, we can spread out, and we’ve got our masks on. It’s a good deal,” Herren said. “It’s important to know how many birds and how many species of birds are in our area ... Let’s keep the common birds common. That’s the goal.”