CHEYENNE – In the midst of the coronavirus’ spread in Wyoming, Laramie County businesses have stepped up to show the medical professionals at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center that the community stands behind them.
Once again, Cheyenne residents have proven that one act of kindness can start a chain reaction.
At the end of last week, someone in the community named “Dar Ci” sent pizzas to the staff at CRMC, paired with a thank you note for the work they are doing. According to a CRMC Facebook post, the operating room and anesthesia department then decided to pool their funds and “pay it forward.”
In deciding where to spread the kindness, CRMC staff decided to send pizza to people who “have one of the toughest occupations in our community right now” – the employees going to work at grocery stores, stocking shelves and scanning items so residents can get a hold of essential products.
While they wished they could send pizza to every store employee in Cheyenne, they used the $127 raised to send some food over to the employees at Albertsons.
But as the Facebook post reads, “this story isn’t over.”
With the humble response of “we are only doing our jobs,” the Albertsons employees returned the favor, sending Gatorade and protein bars to help keep CRMC staff fueled as they keep pace with the coronavirus.
“Thank you, Darci, for starting the spark, and thank you Albertsons employees for all that you do for our community,” CRMC’s Facebook post said.
Twin Dragon restaurant in Cheyenne also stepped up to send meals to the emergency room staff at CRMC, attaching a hand-drawn note with the Chinese and American flags that read “We fight together.”
According to Facebook commenter Jennifer Davis, “This is what makes Wyoming great!”