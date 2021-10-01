CHEYENNE – Dealerships in Cheyenne are struggling to meet the high customer demand for vehicles and are not alone.
Since auto manufacturers began experiencing a shortage of computer chips nearly a year and a half ago, car and truck inventory has decreased to an all-time low nationwide. Car bodies continue to be produced domestically, but sit on lots without a computer chip to complete the manufacturing process.
Modern cars can no longer run without the support of technology, which is often shipped internationally from Asian factories.
Many factors impact the supply of computer chips, such as the current trade war between China and the United States, as well as a fire at one of the largest semiconductor factories this past year.
But the main impact on production has been the COVID-19 pandemic. Some professionals in the industry called it “the perfect storm.”
This has significantly impacted companies that develop smartphones and appliances, but experts say the car industry may have taken the hardest hit. Auto sales have been driven down nearly 25% by inventory shortages across the nation, according to forecast reports from J.D. Power and LMC Automotive.
Local dealerships are not immune.
Tyrrell Auto Services Manager Dallas Tyrrell of Cheyenne is a member of the board for the Wyoming Automobile Dealers Association, and has heard businesses are experiencing shortages and financial difficulty across the state. Many are even choosing to retire and sell to larger automotive dealers in order to cut their losses.
Tyrrell does not plan to take a step back from the local market, but said it has been difficult to handle the new circumstances as a smaller dealership.
“It has been absolutely detrimental to my staff and my business,” he said.
His family’s company has been active in the community for more than 80 years, and Tyrrell has never experienced a shortage to this degree in his lifetime. Shipments trickle in every single week, but only between 15 to 20 new vehicles are being dropped off a month. Many of those are pre-sold and cannot be used for customer display.
This is a drastic shift from previous trends. At Tyrrell’s local Chevrolet dealership, 250 new cars would usually be stocked for buyers to test out and purchase off the lot. By the end of September, there were none available.
This has benefited some dealerships throughout the nation, because with a high demand and lack of inventory, prices can be increased. Dealerships can charge between $10,000 and $15,000 more for certain vehicles.
Tyrrell has not profited off of the current market, though, because he said he doesn’t want to inflict the responsibility to pay more on Cheyenne customers.
“We have the best interest of our customer at heart,” he said.
Throughout the shortage and pandemic, he is also proud to say he has not let any staff go. Repair services and other means of revenue have kept the dealership in business.
Tyrrell does not see these issues being solved anytime soon, though, as he was told by General Motors to expect the chip shortage to last into 2023.
Officials from Ken Garff Automotive Group, which recently purchased three Spradley Barr dealerships in Cheyenne, have set the same expectations. Some are even looking at how production will be impacted past receiving computer chip supplies.
Cheyenne General Manager Kevin Harris said there will be a delay no matter what, due to the logistics of transporting thousands of vehicles throughout the country. He said this will be heavily impacted by a worker shortage and the current backlog of products.
Though Ken Garff dealerships are not experiencing the same financial drawbacks as their competitors, Harris said it has changed the way the company has had to provide services.
Traditionally, customers come in to test out vehicles, look through a variety of selections and make a decision to buy the product on site. Harris said this is no longer feasible.
Many cars are having to be custom ordered, which manufacturers are prioritizing over stock shipments. Customers who are willing to wait are incentivized to do so. This kind of retail experience will likely continue the next few years, as dealerships work through the shortage.
The buying habits will change, according to Harris, but he does not see demand shrinking anytime soon in the automobile industry.
“We all drove to work today,” he said, “and that is not going to go away.”