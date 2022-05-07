Lovell Chronicle
LOVELL – Wyoming ranchers are advocating for a federal bill calling for increased cash negotiation, as beef prices soar, even while the payment for cattle remains stubbornly low.
The issue, according to Brett Crosby, a cow-calf rancher and a commodity market analyst, is a concentrated market with an increasingly rigid price structure and a growing lack of competition. Four big meat packers – Cargill Inc., Tyson Foods, JBS USA and National Beef – control more than 80% of the nation’s beef supply. The four packers have together made formula trading the standard in the market, over negotiated cash trade.
Regional ranchers see a possible solution in the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act of 2022, co-written by Republican Sens. Deb Fischer of Nebraska and Iowa’s Chuck Grassley. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., is a co-sponsor.
In 1999, Congress made mandatory price reporting the law of the land. The practice allows for open, transparent price discovery and universalized access to market information for ranchers.
It also allowed for a new way to price cattle.
Using the information provided in the livestock mandatory price report, packer companies have based most of the market on formula pricing, creating a more universal price for cattle in replacement of a negotiated price between a feedlot and packer operation.
“When the (Livestock Mandatory Reporting program) went into effect, it gave packers a huge data set,” Crosby said. “They started using a formula. They just told feedlots, instead of negotiating for the cattle every week, we’ll give you the average price.”
The method had some merits at first, Crosby said. Alongside increased efficiency, the formula also gave incentive to ranchers to breed cattle with good carcass characteristics, creating a more standardized level of quality cattle within the market.
Today, the practice is cannibalizing the industry, Crosby said.
The American Association of Meat Processors said it could not comment Friday, and that it mostly represents smaller meat processors. The North American Meat Institute, asked to comment, pointed to an April 26 statement about the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act.
“With cattle prices at seven-year highs following record beef production in February and March as the packing sector recovers from COVID-related labor shortages and supply chain issues,” the group had said that members of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee should reject the proposed “mandates and federal intrusion in the beef and cattle markets.” It cited economists’ findings that cattle prices were already high.
Up to 80% of all cattle are purchased under formula pricing, while only 20% are negotiated between a buyer and seller. A number of plants now purchase their inventory exclusively through formula pricing.
Rancher disadvantage
According to Jess Peterson, a rancher in Eastern Montana and the executive director of U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, this dynamic puts local cattlemen, who typically have a higher quality cattle than other U.S. regions, at a disadvantage.
“Folks in Wyoming need a competitive market for their cattle, but the meat packer will utilize lesser quality cattle so they can put pressure on quality cattle and use that leverage to lower the prices,” Peterson said. “Higher quality cattle are best procured in a cash agreement. If you’re going to utilize the current system, you need to be active in the cash market. A portion of the cattle need to be purchased on a cash basis.”
Leo MacDonell, a Montana rancher who sits on the board of directors of the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, said the current market has resulted in “sweetheart deals” between major packers and lower-quality markets.
Some ranchers have seen their profit decrease by upward of 300% in recent years, MacDonell said.
It helps, Peterson said, to think of a cattle lot like a vehicle lot. A company selling vehicles wouldn’t keep many customers if they didn’t make room for negotiation.
“You don’t keep a car lot running very long if you’re not honest about pricing,” Peterson said. The primary purpose of the act is to require that a minimum percentage of cattle be bought and sold through negotiated cash deals, creating a transparent pricing mechanism and thereby ensuring a more competitive price. The legislation also contains multiple provisions giving ranchers and feedlots more market data, such as the number of steers being processed by a packer, giving sellers more leverage in negotiations.
Peterson said the impact of more accurate cattle pricing will prove a boon to local communities.
“Any amount of increased value will go right back into the economy,” Peterson said. “It’s a stimulus package.”