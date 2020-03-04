Local, first-time restaurant owner opens doors at Hambone's Pizza

CHEYENNE – When Garrett Hammer was growing up, he’d spend hours in his grandparents’ pizza shop in Colorado. After playing around with ingredients as a kid, he eventually worked his way up to delivering the pizzas and supervising shifts.
“I’ve been in pizza basically my whole life,” Hammer said. “Unintentionally, I kind of started learning all the ropes, and the ins and outs of the pizza business.”
So when Toppers closed its location in downtown Cheyenne, Hammer jumped at the chance to take his lifelong love of pizza and experience in the industry, and open Hambone’s Pizza where Toppers used to be.
Hambone’s, at 415 W. 17th St., officially opened its doors Monday, ready to serve Cheyenne residents some funky creations. The eclectic menu is Hammer’s brainchild, and it’s filled with unconventional flavor combinations that have been tried and tested for perfection.
“I feel like with pizza, the weirder things you put on it, the better,” Hammer said.
His personal favorite, the “Bacon Cheezburger” pizza, is loaded with a Thousand Island dressing base, cheese, beef, bacon, pickles and a cheese drizzle sauce.
Customers will also find a number of pizzas with cream cheese, along with the option of adding it as a topping. Hammer, a lover of all things cream cheese, said it was hard to resist putting it on every pizza he came up with. Sauerkraut is another topping available at Hambone’s, which Hammer brought with him from a bar he used to frequent in Montana.
As a homage to Hammer’s Colorado heritage, one pizza with green peppers, mushrooms, olives and onions is even called “The Greenie.”
After growing up in Colorado, Hammer bounced around the Mountain West, even living in Michigan for a short period of time. But for Hammer, no place he’s lived compares to Cheyenne.
“I’m not from here, but I wish I was,” Hammer said.
Passionate about planting his roots here with Hambone’s, Hammer said he’s most excited to serve and work with the community in town. Just starting out as a first-time business owner, Hammer said he was uplifted by how many people here “are genuinely rooting for you.”
“It’s almost kind of strange coming from Colorado,” Hammer said. “Up here, people want to legitimately give you the shirt off their back.”
To help get Hambone’s Pizza up and running, Hammer enlisted the help of Jonny Mechels of PearMac Business Solutions for design, branding and marketing. Branding and design is important, especially for smaller companies just getting off the ground.
Mechels helped design the logo and menu, aiming to give Hambone’s a cohesive brand that attracts customers, all while maintaining the “classic” pizza shop look.
“Everything was able to tie in really nicely,” Mechels said. “It just kind of draw you in and makes you want to do business with them.”