...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...WEST WINDS 35 TO 45 MPH AND GUSTS UP TO 70 MPH. AREAS
OF BLOWING SNOW WILL CREATE ADDITIONAL TRAVEL IMPACTS ALONG
INTERSTATE 80 AND 25 WITH SLICK ROADS AND LOW VISIBILITIES.

* WHERE...INTERSTATE 80 BETWEEN RAWLINS AND CHEYENNE, AS WELL AS
INTERSTATE 25 BETWEEN GLENDO AND THE COLORADO STATE LINE. THIS
INCLUDES THE CITIES OF LARAMIE, CHEYENNE AND WHEATLAND.

* WHEN...UNTIL 11 PM MST TONIGHT.

* IMPACTS...MAINLY TO TRANSPORTATION. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT
ESPECIALLY FOR LIGHTWEIGHT, HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES AND CAMPERS.
BLOWING SNOW WILL CREATE AREAS OF LOW VISIBILITY ALONG WITH
SLICK TO SNOW COVERED ROADWAYS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED
OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH OR GUSTS OF
58 MPH OR MORE CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE.

Local, first-time restaurant owner opens doors at Hambone's Pizza

20200304-news-hambones-1.JPG
Garrett Hammer poses for a portrait Monday, March 2, 2020, the day he officially opened Hambone’s Pizza in the former location of Toppers in the Dinneen Building in downtown Cheyenne. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – When Garrett Hammer was growing up, he’d spend hours in his grandparents’ pizza shop in Colorado. After playing around with ingredients as a kid, he eventually worked his way up to delivering the pizzas and supervising shifts.

“I’ve been in pizza basically my whole life,” Hammer said. “Unintentionally, I kind of started learning all the ropes, and the ins and outs of the pizza business.”

So when Toppers closed its location in downtown Cheyenne, Hammer jumped at the chance to take his lifelong love of pizza and experience in the industry, and open Hambone’s Pizza where Toppers used to be.

Hambone’s, at 415 W. 17th St., officially opened its doors Monday, ready to serve Cheyenne residents some funky creations. The eclectic menu is Hammer’s brainchild, and it’s filled with unconventional flavor combinations that have been tried and tested for perfection.

“I feel like with pizza, the weirder things you put on it, the better,” Hammer said.

His personal favorite, the “Bacon Cheezburger” pizza, is loaded with a Thousand Island dressing base, cheese, beef, bacon, pickles and a cheese drizzle sauce.

Customers will also find a number of pizzas with cream cheese, along with the option of adding it as a topping. Hammer, a lover of all things cream cheese, said it was hard to resist putting it on every pizza he came up with. Sauerkraut is another topping available at Hambone’s, which Hammer brought with him from a bar he used to frequent in Montana.

20200304-news-hambones-6.JPG
Garrett Hammer tosses a pizza crust in the air Monday, March 2, 2020, the day he officially opened Hambone’s Pizza in the former location of Toppers in the Dinneen Building in downtown Cheyenne. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

As a homage to Hammer’s Colorado heritage, one pizza with green peppers, mushrooms, olives and onions is even called “The Greenie.”

After growing up in Colorado, Hammer bounced around the Mountain West, even living in Michigan for a short period of time. But for Hammer, no place he’s lived compares to Cheyenne.

“I’m not from here, but I wish I was,” Hammer said.

Passionate about planting his roots here with Hambone’s, Hammer said he’s most excited to serve and work with the community in town. Just starting out as a first-time business owner, Hammer said he was uplifted by how many people here “are genuinely rooting for you.”

“It’s almost kind of strange coming from Colorado,” Hammer said. “Up here, people want to legitimately give you the shirt off their back.”

To help get Hambone’s Pizza up and running, Hammer enlisted the help of Jonny Mechels of PearMac Business Solutions for design, branding and marketing. Branding and design is important, especially for smaller companies just getting off the ground.

Mechels helped design the logo and menu, aiming to give Hambone’s a cohesive brand that attracts customers, all while maintaining the “classic” pizza shop look.

“Everything was able to tie in really nicely,” Mechels said. “It just kind of draw you in and makes you want to do business with them.”

20200304-news-hambones-3.JPG
Garrett Hammer poses for a portrait Monday, March 2, 2020, the day he officially opened Hambone’s Pizza in the former location of Toppers in the Dinneen Building in downtown Cheyenne. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Margaret Austin is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s local government reporter. She can be reached at maustin@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3152. Follow her on Twitter at @MargaretMAustin.

