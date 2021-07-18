CHEYENNE – It’s an enormous honor for a Girl Scout to receive her Bronze Award, Rhonda Jolley explained, because it means they have been recognized for service to their community.
The Girl Scouts Bronze Award shows that a group of Scouts has been dedicated to creating a service project to help their community in an ongoing way and is the highest award a Junior Girl Scout can receive. They have to spend at least 20 hours working on their project and have to be in either the fourth or fifth grade to be eligible for the award.
“The Bronze Award means the girls learn about helping the community and that they got excited about something they were interested in,” Jolley, the leader of Girl Scout Troop 1319, said.
Of nine girls in Troop 1319, seven earned their Bronze Award by completing the project this spring. The girls who received the award are: Ali Bruckner, Evelyn Good, McKenna Green, Allison Patridge, Myrah Stilson, Natalie Thompson and Ella White.
“I think it’ll take them being a little older before the girls really appreciate what they’ve done, but they really did a great job on this,” Jolley said.
Jolley explained that the girls got together earlier this year to brainstorm ideas about how to help the community. Not surprisingly, the COVID-19 pandemic did make the service project planning a bit more difficult, but the girls were up for the challenge.
They settled on a project that would be safe for everyone involved, but still make a big impact: walking bags and birthday bags. The girls wanted to find a way to assist people in Laramie County who have limited access to food.
Walking bags are bags that contain food for more than one meal that can be eaten without the use of a kitchen. The bags held items such as tuna and crackers, ravioli cups, protein bars, jerky and more.
Birthday bags were a similar concept, designed for people who don’t get to celebrate their birthday for whatever reason. The girls designed homemade cards while including an individual cupcake, a candle and some other pieces.
The troop partnered with Needs Inc. to distribute the bags, although Jolley noted that the girls wished they could have been more hands-on with actually delivering the bags themselves. They stuffed 100 each of the walking and birthday bags, doing 25 each a month for four months.
Of course, they needed donations of both food and money to complete the project, and, again, fundraising was somewhat hindered by the pandemic. Both Frontier United Methodist Church and Buffalo Ridge Elementary helped by donating food and money, but the girls also were working to raise the funds themselves.
“One of the moms knew that the VFW 1881 does a craft fair every month, so we talked to them, and they let us come down and sell our crafts, and when we got cookies, we could sell them there, too,” Jolley said. “The girls made all kinds of stuff: bracelets, candles, aprons, potholders, bath bombs.”
Some money from the annual Girl Scout cookie sales also helped fund the project.
While now many of the girls are getting to work on new projects, Jolley couldn’t be more proud of the work they did this spring to help their community.
“I really think the girls learned there were things they could actually do to help people in this community,” Jolley said. “But they also learned about how to plan a project and the process you have to go through when figuring out what to do.”