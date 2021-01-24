CHEYENNE – Troop 1177 Cadettes Cami Stelzner and Sarah Marotz were looking for a project to earn their Silver Award – the second-highest honor in Girl Scouts – when they decided to base it on an issue they’ve both faced.
“I really liked the idea of helping kids focus, because sometimes we have a hard time with that,” said Stelzner.
Marotz and Stelzner first started brainstorming for their endeavor at the end of sixth grade, and last year, as seventh graders, they settled on a “sensory pathway” – a hallway designed to help children take a “brain break” during school or day care. Marotz found one on her Pinterest feed, and after a great deal of online research, they realized it would fit the Girl Scouts’ requirement of a long-lasting project.
Marotz started attending preschool at the Cheyenne Family YMCA as a 2-year-old (and then went on to the Before and After school program), and both she and Stelzner participated in sports at the facility, so picking a venue for their project was a no-brainer.
“There are a lot of kids who go to the Y, and teachers can’t always give attention to one kid,” Marotz said. “Sometimes they’re acting out or need somewhere else to go other than the gym … so we wanted to do an activity that would be fun for the kids and would give them something to do.”
They pitched the idea to Learning Center Director Rhonda Quinn in February, and she was touched by the girls’ decision to help the Y.
“Because they had gone through our program, it meant a lot that they wanted to give back to what they had experienced because they had good experiences while they were here,” Quinn said.
The challenge, Stelzner and Marotz agreed, was finding the right material for the building’s carpet. The hallway floor is an atypical material, so it took a great deal of research to find decals that would stick. They finally found a company based in Canada that offered what they needed, so they ordered a sample, but the shipment coincided with the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and took about two months, essentially putting the project at a standstill.
However, once it finally arrived, the decal was exactly what they needed. The next step was raising $525 to pay for all the materials.
Stelzner said fundraising was difficult because her half came from chores and babysitting, the latter of which was harder to find work in during the pandemic, but she eventually reached her goal. Marotz is the 2020 Wyoming State Fair 4-H Grand Champion in cake decorating, so she raised her half of the funds by selling cakes to friends and her mom’s friends.
With the money, they ordered a hallway’s worth of nature-themed decals depicting frogs, lily pads and other outdoor motifs. The girls finally got to install them during winter break 2020, and on Jan. 18, the Cadettes held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the sensory hallway’s official opening. Thanks to $150 provided by their troop, the girls got to hand out goodie bags to the YMCA kids and watch them enjoy the sensory hall for the first time.
Looking back, both girls are proud of the project and felt it was a rewarding experience. It also taught them how to overcome obstacles.
“The challenge for me was probably just organizing everything,” Marotz said. “We go to two completely different schools – I go to Carey Junior High School, and she goes to McCormick Junior High, so it was hard because she was busy when I wasn’t busy. And with COVID, we couldn’t meet to talk to Rhonda and the other directors, so we had to do a lot over the phone … but sometimes you don’t have control over things, and you just have to go with the flow.”
Stelzner agreed, adding that seeing the smiles at the ribbon-cutting made all that stress worth it.
“My favorite part was seeing their faces when they were doing the sensory hallway and racing each other,” she said.