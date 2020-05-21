CHEYENNE – Area Girl Scouts are excited to resume their cookie program, with booth sales set to begin Friday, May 22.
They will be offering contact-free booth sales at a few local businesses after hours, including Brant Audiology and Tinnitus and Cottonwood Veterinary Clinic LLC. These sales will run from 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 22, and from 1-7 p.m. Saturday, May 23.
Cookie lovers will call in to the local business and place their order. Payment will be made over the phone via credit or debit card. The girls will gather the cookie order and bring them outside for immediate pick up. Cookie orders will only be taken during the hours listed above.
There also will be a few traditional booth sales at both Walmart stores over the next few weeks.
Girl Scouts of Cheyenne has also set up a Venmo account for cookie donations for our Hometown Heroes. The link for Venmo is @GSMWCheyenne-serviceunit.
The Cheyenne-area Girl Scouts continue to be active in our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have been busy making masks to donate to the hospital, and you may have seen them out gathering trash to help keep our community clean.