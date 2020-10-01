CHEYENNE – Candidates running for seats in the Wyoming Legislature from House Districts 12, 41 and 44 had a chance to discuss their visions for the state’s K-12 education system during a forum Wednesday night.
The online forum, one of several organized by the League of Women Voters of Cheyenne, featured both candidates in House District 44, along with the Democratic candidates in House Districts 12 and 41.
The four participants, as in the previous night of forums, first discussed the roughly $500 million shortfall within Wyoming’s K-12 education fund for the upcoming biennium.
The forum’s sole incumbent, Rep. Sara Burlingame, a Democrat representing House District 44, said some cuts to education will be part of the “cold, hard reality” in the near future, but added her experience will be useful in determining what to cut.
“We are $1.7 billion in the hole for our (overall) budget, and that means we’re gonna have to cut,” Burlingame said. “Our job is to champion education, and to make sure that those cuts are as precise and as slender as we can make them. So that means administrative costs, rather than adding 50 kids to a classroom.”
Her Republican challenger, John Romero-Martinez, agreed some cuts would be necessary, adding he would prefer the reductions to be in administration and infrastructure.
“We shouldn’t have more administrators when we have less students in the classroom,” Romero-Martinez said.
In contrast, Lee Filer, the Democratic candidate in House District 12 and a former state representative, said cutting education was the last thing Wyoming needs to do. Rather, he said it should consider options such as new taxes, permits and streamlining.
“We’ve been (cutting) for like the last six years pretty heavily,” said Filer. “The Legislature, that’s all they look at is cut, cut, cut, (and) not how are we going to fix the problem? How are we going to maintain a good education system for our kids?”
Rebecca Fields, the Democratic candidate in House District 41, said she would like to see more funding go to educators “because there are so many programs at the school that we could fund.”
“There are so many things that we can do (to fill the shortfall),” Fields said. “You have budget decreases. You have taxes that can go up ... it’s a harder issue to solve because there are economic restraints going on right now.”
The participants also mentioned their desire to help the local economy through legislation, with Burlingame mentioning the recent layoffs at the HollyFrontier refinery as an example of where the state can help.
“One of the things that the Legislature can do is we can expand how we calculate our unemployment,” Burlingame said. “That’s something that can help companies who are looking to restructure. ...They do not want to draw down their production, but sometimes they’re forced to because we have policies that don’t give them enough leverage.”
The Republican incumbents in House Districts 12 and 41, Reps. Bill Henderson and Clarence Styvar, were unavailable to participate in the forum, which was one of several being held this week and next with local candidates for office by the League of Women Voters of Cheyenne.
Those interested in viewing archived videos of the discussions can access them on the League’s Facebook page. The general election is set for Nov. 3, with early and absentee voting already underway.