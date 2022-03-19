CHEYENNE – Local leaders on Friday began what they hope will be a continuing conversation about unity in Cheyenne.
The Capital City in recent weeks has had a multi-faceted and often intense discussion about bias and discrimination. The forum came on the heels of the Cheyenne City Council passing an anti-bias ordinance for a final time Monday with an 8-1 vote. F.E. Warren Air Force Base leaders also have spoken up about alleged discrimination directed toward a Black airman and his family.
About 50 people attended the latest event. Local pastor and organizer of the forum, the Rev. Dr. Hilton J. McClendon Sr., called it “Cheyenne Unity Forum.” It was held in the auditorium of the Laramie County School District 1 Administration Building.
McClendon said the concept of “unity” is made up of three principles: friendly conversation; comprehension and understanding; and action and implementation.
While those in attendance weren’t invited to speak or ask questions, the pastor said he’s currently planning a second forum that will have a public comment component. Rather than being held on a weekday morning, McClendon said the next forum would be held in the evening, likely in April.
McClendon was joined by several panelists. They were LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo, Cheyenne NAACP President Stephen Latham, Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce CEO Dale Steenbergen and the Rev. Mark Marston, senior minister at Cheyenne’s First United Methodist Church. Addressing audience members from the stage, they said it is important for the city’s residents to come together and discourage discrimination.
Crespo mentioned a March 2 letter she sent to the community as a “call to action” for the district’s students, parents and others to combat potential discrimination and other negative behaviors she said can be encouraged by social media trends.
The superintendent said several students had taken that message to heart and decided to start programming centered around kindness.
Latham said he was fully in support Crespo and her efforts in the community.
“I want to stress that it’s not just for children of color – it’s for all the children that she’s trying to do the best for, and I appreciate her for that,” Latham said.
Marston emphasized that children and teenagers today have access to a massive amount of information, and that it’s the job of the adults in their lives to help them sort through and interpret information that isn’t always healthy or beneficial.
“Even though we’re a small community, the world they live in is not simple,” the minister said.
Steenbergen invoked Cheyenne’s history as a town built around the railroad, bringing with it people of all different backgrounds, ethnicities and beliefs.
“It is important that we look forward to figure out how we can make sure that this is a community of acceptance, and that we have respect. And I think it’s built in our culture,” he said.
Steenbergen has been a vocal supporter of the city’s recently passed anti-bias ordinance. The Chamber president has spoken repeatedly about how having such an ordinance in place may attract more businesses to the city because workers who belong to minority groups may feel better protected.
He also addressed the issue of the workforce, and the concern that Wyoming’s young people will continue to leave the state.
“If we don’t have a community where we welcome people of all creeds and colors, our young people that we’re raising, God bless ‘em and good on ‘em, they aren’t going to live in those communities,” Steenbergen said.