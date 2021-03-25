CHEYENNE – A local man has been arrested following a hit and run Wednesday evening that killed a pedestrian.
Kyle Ziemer, 32, of Cheyenne was arrested and booked into the Laramie County jail on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and suspected driving under the influence, according to a Thursday news release from the Cheyenne Police Department.
The victim, a female 38-year-old Cheyenne resident, was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.
At about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Cheyenne Police officers responded to a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Nationway and Hot Springs Avenue.
A preliminary investigation showed the incident occurred as the pedestrian was walking eastbound in the median on Nationway. The driver of a 2014 Chevy Silverado pickup truck, identified as Ziemer, swerved into the median and struck the pedestrian, fleeing the scene prior to police arrival.
The incident was unrelated to a vehicle pursuit that occurred at approximately the same time, CPD said in an update on Facebook.