CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Police have arrested a man for alleged attempted murder.
Charles Mathisen, 36, of Cheyenne, was taken into custody Sunday on charges of attempted second-degree murder, domestic battery, strangulation of a household member and aggravated burglary.
On Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at approximately 6 p.m. Cheyenne Police officers responded to a report of a prior domestic disturbance that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
The victim said Mathisen pushed his way into their residence without permission following a disagreement. Mathisen then allegedly strangled and hit the victim, causing injury.
Mathisen proceeded to grab a handgun and attempted to shoot the victim multiple times, but the gun malfunctioned and would not fire.