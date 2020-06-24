CHEYENNE – A 38-year-old Cheyenne man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after people at several Frontier Mall stores said he pointed a small black revolver at them and caused other disturbances.
Cheyenne Police officers arrested Joshua Hayden-Ali of West Prosser Road on two counts of felony aggravated assault-threat with a weapon and four counts of felony terroristic threats just before 5 p.m. in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
According to a Laramie County jail booking sheet, police were sent to the mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd., at 1:24 p.m. when reports came in that a man had made contact with two women outside Kay Jewelers. The man, later identified as Hayden-Ali, allegedly “stopped and talked about how the store was going to be next,” according to the booking sheet.
Hayden-Ali “drew an imaginary window with his fingers, reached in his right hand pocket with his right hand, pulled out a small revolver and pointed it at the two victims.” He made a gunshot sounds and walked away from the store, according to the police description of the incident. The women were scared, locked themselves in the back room and called law enforcement.
Meanwhile, Hayden-Ali went to other stores in the mall, including Victoria’s Secret, Game Stop and Bath and Body Works, allegedly causing disturbances at each location. Because of his actions, several other stores in the mall began to close and lock their doors, and have their customers and employees go to the back offices for safety, police said.
According to the report, Hayden-Ali reportedly caused another disturbance at AT&T, 1740 Dell Range Blvd. #A, which also scared customers there.
After he was arrested and taken to the Cheyenne Public Safety Center for questioning, Hayden-Ali denied the allegations and stated he was “only dancing.”
From staff reports