CHEYENNE – A local man is in custody after a stabbing Tuesday evening.
Antonio Landeroz, 19, of Cheyenne was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. after being contacted by Eaton, Colorado, police officers and was booked into the Weld County jail. He is charged with two felony counts of eluding, speeding and resisting arrest.
Cheyenne Police responded at about 9 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a stabbing. While en route to the call, officers were notified that the suspect, later identified Landeroz, had fled the scene in his mother’s black Nissan.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers located the victim, Landeroz’s mother, who had suffered life-threatening injuries. American Medical Response began treatment for multiple stab wounds and transported her to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Her condition is unknown at this time.
Responding officers immediately contained and canvassed the scene for witnesses. A short time later, Cheyenne Police detectives responded and assumed the investigation.
Additional felony charges are pending, and the case is under investigation by CPD.