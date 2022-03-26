CHEYENNE – On Aug. 2, 1921, a baby boy was born at home at 622 E. 17th St.
Walter Claud Stein grew up there with his three younger siblings.
When war broke out in 1939, at age 18, Stein left home to enlist in the Navy. In March 1940, he was assigned to the USS Oklahoma, which was on Battleship Row in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
Back at home, Stein’s parents received a telegram.
“The Navy Department deeply regrets to inform you that your son, Walter Claud Stein, Seaman First Class U.S. Navy, is missing following action in the performance of his duty and in the service of his country,” stated the telegram, dated Dec. 20, 1941.
A series of sparse letters and telegrams over the next several months show that his mother, June Louise Stein, first requested additional information about her son, writing to Rear Admiral Randall Jacobs: “Please give me more information about Walter.” Jacobs had served as chief of naval personnel in Washington, D.C., during World War II.
On Feb. 16, 1942, the family received a letter of personal condolence in the tragic death of their son Walter, who died at the age of 20.
“It is hoped that you may find comfort in the thought that he made the supreme sacrifice upholding the highest traditions of the Navy,” read a letter from Navy Secretary Frank Knox.
Then came the telegram on Feb. 18, 1942, saying the Navy had concluded its exhaustive search, and that it had been “impossible” to locate the Steins’ son. In 1944, some of his personal effects, including 17 coins, a razor and a watch with a band were set to be sent to next of kin – address listed at 17th Street. That same year, Stein was awarded a Purple Heart.
But Stein’s remains never came home.
Finally, after eight decades, Seaman First Class Walter Claud Stein’s remains were interred at Arlington National Cemetery this past week.
In 2015, the Department of Defense announced that the remains of up to 388 unaccounted-for sailors and Marines associated with USS Oklahoma would be exhumed and transferred to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory in Hawaii for examination, with the hopes of eventual identification.
Three years earlier, Patrick McGuire, who now lives in Colorado Springs, Colorado, received a request from the Navy: If he submitted a DNA sample, the Navy might be able to identify the remains of an uncle he had lost before he was even born.
“I believe we gave DNA in 2012,” McGuire said in recent days. “We didn’t hear anything back from the Navy until this time last year. It was springtime 2021, and I got a call … saying they had identified Uncle Walt’s remains. It was a phone call out of the blue after nine years.”
McGuire’s Uncle Walter was his mother’s brother. His Grandpa Stein, he said, worked for the Union Pacific in Cheyenne before the war.
“They lived in a little house, and that house is still there,” McGuire said. “We have a picture of our own kids when they were little in front of that house. My mom was born in this house. My uncle was the oldest of four kids, and if I understand the stories correctly – and there is no one left to check with – I think all four of them were born at home on 17th Street.
“I never knew my Uncle Walt, but my mom and my Aunt Betty Stein told me what a wonderful guy he was,” McGuire said.
McGuire’s wife, Sylvia, said that, as the story was told for decades, Stein’s death left a hole in the family.
“They were never the same,” she said.
It was painful for his mother and aunt, McGuire said, that no one was ever sure where their brother’s remains were.
“They weren’t sure, and so there was an unhealed wound, just not knowing,” McGuire said. “There was just no closure.”
Since the 2015 disinterment, which marked the beginning of Project Oklahoma, identification has been made for 355 of the 388 service members who died at Pearl Harbor and were unaccounted for.
“Our family is now spread out in Alaska, Colorado, New Mexico, and when we saw Arlington was one of the very honorable options they gave us, we couldn’t figure a better place for Uncle Walter than our nation’s premier military cemetery,” McGuire said. “This definitely is closure, and I just wish my mom and Aunt Betty could have seen this.”
McGuire said dignitaries and elected officials from Wyoming to Alaska have reached out with support to the family.
“My hat is off to the U.S. Navy, because they kept at this for all of these years. When the technology was available, they authorized the funding and put the people on it who were skilled enough to do this. It was really excellent that they just continue to honor the ‘no man left behind’ philosophy,” McGuire said.
Sylvia said that Navy officers visited their home, providing them with hours of information and a book of documentation on the process, and on Stein’s history.
Although it has been over 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor that marked the U.S. entry into WWII, Lt. Cmdr. Jory Morr, POW/MIA Branch head of the Navy Casualty Office, said it is still important to identify the remains.
“Briefing families, I often hear, ‘We did not believe he was dead,’ ‘he was not onboard the ship,’ and ‘maybe one day he would walk through the door,’” Morr said. “Being able to recover and identify the remains of sailors aid in closure for the families.”