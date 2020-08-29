CHEYENNE – Local military organizations have teamed up to present a virtual Suicide Awareness Symposium on Sept. 10 via social media.
The Wyoming Military Department, F.E. Warren Air Force Base, the Army National Guard and the Department of Veterans Affairs are sponsoring the event, which will take place from 8 a.m. to noon.
According to a news release, the free event "aims to improve readiness, confidence and instill healthy alternatives in intervention, to foster a culture of encouragement in support seeking behaviors."
For more information, call 307-772-5224 or 307-772-5337.