CHEYENNE – Thanks to the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, every community in Wyoming now has a Federal Emergency Management Agency approved mitigation plan, according to a news release.
This achievement better positions Wyoming communities and will minimize the impact of natural disasters. Historically, only about 70% of Wyoming communities had an approved mitigation plan.
The Wyoming Office of Homeland Security initiated the planning process in 2014, and local communities, counties, tribes and emergency response regions joined together to complete mitigation plans. In the mitigation planning process, communities review natural hazards and their jurisdiction’s capacity to respond to, and recover from, natural events. Mitigation projects are then developed to help communities be more resilient and minimize the impact of natural hazards.
Counties and jurisdictions with current mitigation plans are eligible to apply for federal grant funding to recover from disasters and to complete mitigation projects to become more resilient.
In recent history, local communities have submitted successful mitigation grant applications to protect communities and critical infrastructure through riverbank stabilization projects, detention/retention pond projects, property acquisitions in the floodplain and electrical grid hardening.
FEMA mitigation grants cover up to 75% of the cost of the project, with the community covering the remaining 25%.