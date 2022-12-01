CHEYENNE – The local chapter of Moms for Liberty has raised more than $3,000 since Tuesday to pay off outstanding balances for student lunch accounts, a Wednesday news release said. 

The Laramie County chapter has collected $3,218.91 so far, with the goal of raising $7,960.51. This is the amount that the Laramie County School District 1 Nutrition Services Department reported to the chapter as outstanding balances for student lunch accounts as of Tuesday.


