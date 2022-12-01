...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Scotts Bluff County, Banner County,
Kimball County and Cheyenne County. In Wyoming, East Platte
County, Goshen County, Central Laramie County and East Laramie
County.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Local Moms for Liberty chapter raises $3k to pay school lunch balances
CHEYENNE – The local chapter of Moms for Liberty has raised more than $3,000 since Tuesday to pay off outstanding balances for student lunch accounts, a Wednesday news release said.
The Laramie County chapter has collected $3,218.91 so far, with the goal of raising $7,960.51. This is the amount that the Laramie County School District 1 Nutrition Services Department reported to the chapter as outstanding balances for student lunch accounts as of Tuesday.
The idea for participating in Giving Tuesday in this way came from a tip by a local community member, who informed the chapter of this need in the district, the release said.
“We know that kids are not going hungry at lunchtime. When a student has a negative balance, it’s our understanding that they still get lunch, but we empathize with families that have an outstanding balance," Laramie County Chapter Chair Kathy Scigliano said. "This can create added stress that’s tough on parents.”
The fundraiser will continue until the goal is met, with 100% of all funds donated going directly to the LCSD1 Nutrition Services Department to cover the negative balances.
This is not the first time Moms for Liberty, Laramie County has donated to and supported LCSD1. At the beginning of the 2022 school year, the chapter donated 100 backpacks filled with school supplies. These backpacks were delivered to all Title I elementary schools and all junior high schools. They also participated in Teacher Appreciation Week last May by dropping off various treats and supplies to teachers around the district.
Moms for Liberty, Laramie County is a chapter of the national Moms for Liberty nonprofit and welcomes all that have a desire to stand up for parental rights at all levels of government, according to a news release. The local chapter was formed and is run by local community members.
Moms for Liberty is "dedicated to fighting for the survival of America by unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government," the release said.