CHEYENNE – A new nonprofit based in Cheyenne launched this month with the goal of helping landowners reduce the levels of carbon emissions in the atmosphere by improving soil health on their property.
Synergy for Ecological Solutions aims to pair donors interested in addressing climate change with landowners who have allotted some of their property for conservation-focused use, in turn creating “carbon sinks” through healthier soil.
Jeff Holder, the nonprofit’s volunteer executive director, said the initiative was launched to connect two separate groups: landowners interested in new conservation techniques and average people looking for ways to reduce climate change.
“There are folks that have open land that would want to do a little more regenerative agriculture and are looking to do things a little bit differently,” Holder said in an interview. “But, of course, that takes a capital investment of equipment or practices that might be a little more labor-intensive, and … you can’t always make the slim margins of agriculture work for you.”
That’s where Synergy for Ecological Solutions comes in, pairing farmers and ranchers with donors, or “change agents,” as the nonprofits describes them, who want to find a tangible way to reduce global carbon emissions.
“There’s a growing sense of frustration, because it’s like, ‘Yeah, you keep telling me the world is going to end, but what can I do about it?’” Holder said. “Usually, the answers have been ‘separate your trash’ or ‘drive electric’ or something like that, and this gives those people something to do, because through donations, they take on this soil health project that a landowner is attempting to do.”
Although the nonprofit will aim to find interested landowners across the country, Holder, along with board member Marvin Nash, decided to headquarter the operation in Cheyenne, building on their separate endeavor through Encore Green Environmental to recycle oilfield wastewater.
The nonprofit first announced its launch during the Wyoming Stock Growers Association’s winter convention Dec. 9, and the move was quickly cheered by members of the agricultural organization.
“At a time when the livestock industry is being falsely maligned for our contributions to climate change, participation in (Synergy for Ecological Solutions) provides landowners with a unique opportunity to demonstrate their daily role in sequestering carbon through the management of their land to enhance soil health,” Jim Magagna, the association’s executive vice president, said in a statement.
So far, the nonprofit has secured between 10,000 and 15,000 acres of land available for donors to contribute to, including portions of properties in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Montana and Wyoming. Nash said the responses have been “a little overwhelming,” though with the support of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, he was excited to soon begin meeting with other chambers of commerce across the U.S. to gauge their interest.
Nash described Synergy for Ecological Solutions as “a best-kept secret” that has slowly gained momentum, as officials from the nonprofit have recently met with members of Wyoming’s congressional delegation and officials from Gov. Mark Gordon’s office.
For Holder, the key to the nonprofit’s success is its simplicity.
“We’re just going to try to make the soil a little better, which makes the air a little better,” Holder said. “There’s going to be people who are going to physically be doing that, and there’s people who are going to be empowering it in order to happen.”