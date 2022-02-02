CHEYENNE – Laramie County commissioners announced Tuesday the grant application for American Rescue Plan Act funds is open for local nonprofits.
The initiative is an attempt to disperse the $7 million received from the federal government directly into the community for assistance and growth. Organizations eligible to apply are nonprofits that are corporations, associations, agencies and organizations under the Internal Revenue Service Code nonprofit status, and demonstrate a benefit to residents.
“This is a very exciting way for us to utilize these ARPA funds, I believe,” Laramie County Commissioner Gunnar Malm said. “It’s modeled much after what the state allowed us to do at the end of December 2020. That’s kind of where we poached the idea from in order to get these funds into the hands of our nonprofit community that does so much great work across our county.”
Eligible organizations will have the opportunity to apply for the funding between now and the March 31 deadline. The requirements, as well as holding nonprofit status, include being in good standing with the Wyoming Secretary of State, demonstrating financial impacts directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and having an organized board or governing body.
Guidelines were also set for suitable costs, such as implementation of mitigation or prevention measures to contain the spread of the virus, expenses related to the organization’s response to the public health emergency and new programs designed to serve impacted populations. This can be managed through food assistance, legal aid, emergency assistance, burials, internet access and more.
If funding is for a new program or activity, the applicant will also have to include the target beneficiaries and how they were impacted by COVID-19, and the proposed outcomes.
“There’s categories for helping impacted communities, and that’s kind of this particular niche that we’re looking at,” Laramie County Grants Manager Sandra Newland said. “A lot of the nonprofits in our community do serve that type of population. So, we’re looking at programs that help youth programs, that help provide food services to the public, anything that gives back to those populations that may be more impacted by the pandemic than the general population.”
Although the possibilities for spending are broad under addressing community pandemic-related issues, certain stipulations were set on how funding cannot be applied. Organizations may not contribute to their rainy-day funds or financial reserves, use funding for lobbying or the support of candidates for public office, build capital construction projects or apply for reimbursements.
However, there is no minimum or limit in funding requests for certain projects. Malm said commissioners want the funding to find its way into Laramie County for both small and large impacts. As long as it meets the criteria, organizations could receive a few hundred dollars or thousands.
And, at the end of March, the final decisions on which grants will be awarded will be made. A review panel will discuss the applications moving forward and make a recommendation to the commissioners. The Laramie County Board of Commissioners will then decide funding allocations based on the total number, completeness of application, community benefit and operating budget size.
Award determinations are set for April 19, and county staff will begin drafting grant agreements the day after.
“The county does good work, but it has its limits,” Malm said. “And, in a lot of ways, our private sector nonprofits are better equipped to help citizens. And I think that these funds, used in this way, will do the greatest good possible.”