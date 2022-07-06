CHEYENNE – Mayor Patrick Collins, along with the Cheyenne City Council and Laramie County Board of Commissioners, have declared Wednesday, July 13 WyoGives Day in Laramie County.
“Nonprofits are essential to our quality of life in Wyoming because they serve everyone, from the most vulnerable to the most resource-secure,” said Jody Shields, executive director of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, the organization that hosts and coordinate the event. “WyoGives brings the state together as one community to bolster awareness of and funding for these organizations.”
More than 50 Laramie County based nonprofits are participating in the third annual WyoGives, a 24-hour online day of giving taking place on July 13. Another 50 that serve Laramie County as part of their mission are also taking part.
Together, more than 250 nonprofit organizations from around Wyoming will raise money for their causes, which range from education to food insecurity to mental health, culture and much more.
To support this community-wide effort or learn more about WyoGives, visit www.wyogives.org or follow WyoGives on Facebook at facebook.com/WyoGives. Community members are encouraged to follow their favorite nonprofits on social media for more WyoGives updates and opportunities to get involved.