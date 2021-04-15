CHEYENNE – With April widely recognized as National Child Abuse Prevention Month, several local leaders and law enforcement officials gathered Thursday afternoon to highlight the issue of child abuse and neglect in Laramie County and discuss what can be done to prevent such incidents.
Child abuse and neglect remains a serious issue in Laramie County and across Wyoming. Last year, Laramie County reported 1,155 cases of child abuse and neglect, out of roughly 5,000 cases statewide.
Over the last two years, there have been just over 12,000 cases of child abuse and neglect reported across Wyoming, according to a Wyoming Medical Center report.
In order to highlight the ongoing issue, several officials gathered at the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne on Thursday. The event began with Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins and Laramie County Commissioner Gunnar Malm formally declaring April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month in the city and county, respectively.
The crowd at the Boys and Girls Club, which included many children who were there for their afternoon lunch, then heard from several law enforcement officials. Laramie County Sheriff Danny Glick encouraged the adults in the room to look back at the kids enjoying their meals, calling them “the most precious resource the state has.”
“We’re talking about one of the most dastardly deeds that can happen, and that’s child abuse,” Glick said. “The great thing about it is that we come together as partners to intervene in that.”
Cheyenne Police Chief Mark Francisco was also on hand for the event. While relatively new to the area, Francisco said he plans to learn more about the specifics of a “very important issue” in Laramie County.
“I was talking to some of our detectives the other day, and the issue of child victims is an issue that, if you’re in law enforcement, sticks with you for your entire career,” Francisco said. “I spent a lot of years in investigations, and I can tell you those child-related crimes and issues have a deep effect on you and your humanity, so this worthy cause is certainly something that we all need to pay attention to.”
Addressing child abuse in the community is very much a team effort, Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove said during the event. She encouraged residents to give a thank-you to the people involved in those cases, from forensic nurses to social workers to law enforcement officials.
“I often have people ask me, ‘What can I do about preventing child abuse?’ and that’s a fair question,” Manlove said. “Here’s what you can do: You can give law enforcement and prosecutors, social workers, the time and the space to do our jobs. We are not a one-hour podcast. We’re not an episode of ‘Law and Order.’ When we investigate serious bodily injury and fatality cases of children, we want to do it right.”
Of course, the issue of child abuse and neglect is not unique to Wyoming. During the event, CPD Officer Manny Fardella, a local school resource officer, recalled the issue being a serious one when he worked on the East Coast, and he noted research that has found about 25% of child abuse cases involve children under the age of 3.
“Our community needs to know that we have people and services to help,” Fardella said. “Keeping our children safe is the responsibility of everyone.”
There are several ways for people to report suspected child abuse, and there are also options available to help families that may be struggling. Wyoming 2-1-1 Executive Director Sabrina Lane told the audience that a primary way to eliminate the risk of child abuse is to provide concrete support systems to assist parents and caregivers.
“Wyoming 2-1-1 is a free, confidential and multilingual service that’s available to all residents across Wyoming,” Lane said. “With over 2,500 resources in our database, we can connect individuals to programs and services found in their communities that will meet their needs. Services such as shelter, food, physical and mental health, employment support services, programs for children, youth and families, and supports for individuals in crisis can all be found in our database and more.
“Helping parents and caregivers identify and access resources may help prevent the stress that sometimes precipitate child abuse and/or neglect, so when parents and caregivers have their concrete needs met, they’re more likely able to provide a safe and stable environment for their children, which is what we are all striving for,” she continued.
After more than 1,000 child abuse cases were reported in Laramie County last year, the incidents have continued into 2021. Chad Dunlay, a social services manager for DFS, said there have been nearly 300 reports of child abuse and neglect in Laramie County so far this year.
“No one person can do it all alone,” Dunlay said. “It takes a team, and I’m just grateful for everybody being here today.”
Wyoming state law requires any person who suspects child abuse, neglect or exploitation to report it. In Laramie County, it can be reported to the Wyoming Department of Family Services by calling 307-777-7921, to the Cheyenne Police Department by calling 307-637-6500 or to the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office by calling 307-633-4700.