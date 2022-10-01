CHEYENNE – About 60 community members gathered at the corner of Dey and Randall avenues late Friday afternoon to dedicate a new park to Bill Dubois.
Dubois, once a giant of southeast Wyoming, died in July 2021 at the age of 84.
He was the Cheyenne Historian Laureate, a member of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame, a University of Wyoming graduate, a former president of the Cheyenne Education Association, former board president of the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players, former president of the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center board and a serial volunteer throughout his lifetime in Cheyenne, even until his final moments.
For those in the know, he was also a valuable member of the “Happy House Has-Beens,” referring to his time as a reading clerk for the Wyoming House of Representatives, and the “Tuesday Night Drinking Club.”
Arguably above all that was the impact that he made on countless students as a history teacher.
Dubois never was the kind of person who wanted any attention, though he rightfully deserved it. But now, the beloved community member’s name will be etched into the physical foundation of Cheyenne at Bill Dubois Memorial Park.
“I think it’s the perfect memorial for Bill,” Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins said during a speech at the dedication. “I think what he would love about it is the memorial is making this part of the city a little bit better. That’s the kind of guy that I’ve been told Bill was.
“If he were to ask for something, it would be to do something nice for the city.”
At first glance, it seems like just a small, randomly selected triangular park sitting next to the main thoroughfare of Randall Avenue, but longtime residents know that it’s more than that. The park is actually adjacent to a subdivision of homes that were designed and built by his grandfather, William R. Dubois, who also designed many of Cheyenne’s historic buildings.
Some hundred feet from Dubois Park is Bill Dubois’ childhood home, a striking red house on the corner of the street. It is now the home of Dubois’ longtime friend, Bob Farr, who also spoke at the event.
“He touched so many lives,” Farr said in the speech. “As a friend and student of Bill said recently, I know Bill wouldn’t want us to make such a fuss, but he deserves this.”
Establishing the park required significant volunteer effort from Dubois’ friends and family.
After collecting twice the required 300 signatures to propose the dedication, there was the issue of fundraising for the renovations to the small park.
As a part of the dedication, a small bench and plaque have been added to the park, and soon a sign providing more information about Dubois will be added to the grounds, as well. All in all, they collected $13,750 from more than 60 donors.
Many of those that gathered at what is now Bill Dubois Memorial Park on the rainy Friday afternoon knew Dubois well. It is a testament to the small, but lasting impact that he made on the community as a friend, not just to the city, but to the individuals that made up Cheyenne.
“He was one of the first people we met here, and we just became close friends,” said Eryn Satterfield, a longtime friend of Dubois. “He was funny and intelligent and friendly. In our little group, I called him El Jefe because he was kind of our leader. It was a big loss for me.”