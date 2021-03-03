CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Coroner's Office and Cheyenne Police Department are setting the record straight after a police spokesperson mistakenly said autopsy results in the death of 2-year-old Athian Rivera were inconclusive.
"An error was made during a phone interview, as we have not received the full autopsy report," CPD Detective Bureau Lt. Rob Dafoe said in Wednesday morning news release. "We maintain good working relations with our partner agencies, and our focus is where it should be, on investigating this case."
In a Monday interview with a local radio station, CPD spokesperson Alex Farkas said the department had received Rivera's autopsy, "but there wasn't a conclusive cause of death or anything like that."
The following day, Laramie County Coroner Rebecca Reid issued a statement, saying the autopsy results were "still pending further investigation."
"It is normal protocol for a case to take six to eight weeks for findings in determining the cause and manner of death," Reid said in the statement. "The Laramie County Coroner's office, in conjunction with the contracted forensic pathologist, determine the cause and manner of death on all cases."
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Feb. 23 that autopsy results weren't expected for six to eight weeks, after calling Reid directly during the reporting process.
On Feb. 23, four days after Rivera's body was found, CPD announced it had recommended charges of murder and aggravated child abuse for Wyatt Dean Lamb, 27, of Cheyenne.
Lamb, who was formerly in a relationship with Rivera's mother, was arrested by police on unrelated charges Feb. 19 after the toddler was found dead in a dumpster the 400 block of Desmet Drive.
As of Wednesday, no charges related to Rivera's death had been filed.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, and information will be provided as it becomes available. Anyone with information about Rivera’s death should contact CPD’s dispatch center at 307-637-6525.