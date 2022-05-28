Strong wind gusts associated with weak rainshowers will occur
through early this evening. Wind gusts of 50-55mph are possible
through approximately 8pm MDT. A few rumbles of thunder with
isolated lightning strikes are also possible.
CHEYENNE – Local law enforcement has shot and killed a suspect in a Nebraska homicide, the Cheyenne Police Department announced at just after 4 p.m. Saturday.
The incident occurred a little bit after noon near the 2500 block of East 11th Street, CPD said in a news release distributed by email. Members of the Cheyenne Police-Laramie County Joint SWAT Team were involved the incident involving the homicide suspect, Davin Darayle Saunders, according to CPD.
On Tuesday, Cheyenne police got a report that Saunders was in Cheyenne. An investigation found that he was at a residence near the location where the shooting happened Saturday, CPD said.
With a warrant to enter the residence, the SWAT team went to the location and tried to communicate with Saunders and asked him to leave the building, CPD said. "But he refused. Officers deployed gas in an attempt to safely lure Saunders out of the home, but he pulled a firearm and officers fired on Saunders, killing him."
No one else was injured, according to CPD.
As typically occurs in such situations, the local police have turned over the scene to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, CPD said. The same occurred earlier this year, when a Laramie County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a suspect in a robbery.
As previously reported, the Scottsbluff Police Department had obtained an arrest warrant for Saunders for one count of second-degree murder, one count of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and one count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, all felonies. Cheyenne police had issued a community alert after he was involved in a disturbance at the Walmart on Livingston Avenue at approximately 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.