Squadrons march at F.E. Warren
Buy Now

Various squadrons perform a pass in review for the commander of the 90th Missile Wing, Col. Johnny Galbert, during a change-of-command ceremony on F.E. Warren Air Force Base on June 22. A bill being sponsored by a legislative committee for the 2024 session would allow local law enforcement officers and prosecutors limited concurrent jurisdiction on the federal facility.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — A bill sponsored by Wyoming legislators could give local prosecutors criminal jurisdiction over juvenile crimes committed on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, as well as other cases engaged by non-military personnel.

Wyoming legislators on the Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee voted unanimously Friday to sponsor the Military Installations-Concurrent Jurisdiction bill, which would allow the Department of Defense to hand over non-military criminal cases committed “within the limits of the United States military reservations” to state prosecutors. Listed military reservations included F.E. Warren AFB, Fort Washakie, Camp Sheridan, Camp Pilot Butte and the U.S. powder depot at Cheyenne.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Hannah Shields is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached at 307-633-3167 or hshields@wyomingnews.com. You can follow her on X @happyfeet004.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus