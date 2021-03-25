CHEYENNE – Cristina Castillo said she’s always felt a calling to lift up others in need. So when she learned another local resident, Brooke Hansen, was diagnosed with cervical cancer, she began brainstorming ways to lend a hand.
“I think everybody has one special gift that they're born with, and mine is helping people,” Castillo said.
Knowing how expensive cancer treatment is, factoring in trips to Colorado, Castillo came up with the idea of a Facebook auction to raise money for the family. The auction started March 16 on the “Wyoming Fundraising Group” Facebook page, and residents can comment their bids until the end of the month.
Castillo, whose mom is a cancer survivor, will then collect the funds from the highest bidders once the auction is complete, hand deliver the items to the winners and give all proceeds to the Hansen family.
“I have been to some silent auctions myself, but I had never seen that done online before. And I thought, ‘Well, how hard could it be?’” Castillo said, adding that having the event online opens the door for anyone in the community to participate.
The items range from spa-themed gift baskets to handmade jewelry to a five-hour rental for The Louise event venue downtown, run by JazMinn's Events and Decor.
Other businesses that donated items include: Evolve Fitness with a certificate for three months of unlimited classes; Vonseggern Designs with a custom made wooden Wyoming bench; Custom Design with etched glasses; and Beauty by Ralyn with a certificate for a free haircut. In addition to the businesses, many of the auction items came from individuals who wanted to lend a hand.
“I had people pouring out to me saying ‘I'll help’ – businesses I had never heard of before, individuals who I didn't know,” Castillo said. “It's been amazing.”
And once this auction is over, Castillo plans on continuing to help out where possible. As a Realtor with eXp Realty, she is already donating a percentage of her commissions to one of her children’s friends down in Colorado, who is currently facing leukemia.
Looking forward, she said people can reach out to her to use her Wyoming Fundraising Group Facebook page for their own fundraisers, or to see if she can help with organizing. Castillo floated the idea of poker games at a bar in town and other fundraising possibilities for the future.
“It's always been that way for me. I've always wanted to help people in any way that I can,” she said.