CHEYENNE – With the circumstances surrounding coronavirus in Wyoming, local Realtor Asha Bean wanted to do something to help spark joy in the community.
Even in the midst of everything that’s going on, “Everybody loves ice cream,” Bean said.
With the help of her employer, Century 21 Bell Real Estate, and National Property Inspections, and with the Ice Cream Island truck, Bean orchestrated free ice cream for five neighborhoods in the Cheyenne area.
“We’ve spread so many smiles, and it’s just awesome to see how happy it made people yesterday,” Bean said.
On Monday, the truck hit the Saddle Ridge and Buffalo Ridge neighborhoods, handing out around 300 sweet treats. The Monterey Heights area, West Winds and Big Country Estates were all on the list for free ice cream Tuesday.
“It started off just being for kids, just trying to put smiles back on kids’ faces, since everything is so confusing for them right now,” Bean said. “Then it just kind of turned into free ice cream for everybody.”
Of course, Bean said they are adhering to the guidelines for social distancing, and that residents have been very respectful of the rules. When brainstorming ways to brighten people’s day, Bean said they figured an ice cream truck was similar to restaurants providing delivery services.
While Bean originally wanted to write uplifting notes to pass out with the ice cream, they decided on sharing an uplifting white board message to minimize contact.
Everyone who receives free ice cream will see the saying: “Never, never give up. Work hard, be kind and always follow your dreams.”