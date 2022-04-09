...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Local school district holds public review for Spanish textbooks
CHEYENNE – The Laramie County School District 1 World Language Department is holding a secondary level textbook adoption for Spanish courses.
Public and district stakeholders are invited to participate in the adoption process by reviewing the prospective textbooks.
The prospective textbooks are available for 45-day public review and receipt of public comments. This will be held weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 22 at the LCSD1 Administration Building, 2810 House Ave., World Language Department office, room 352. They are also available for review at the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave., on the second floor: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
Public comments will be collected through April 25.
For more information, contact LCSD1 Director of Instruction Steve Newton at 307-771-2123.