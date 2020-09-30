CHEYENNE – Three candidates vying for local Senate seats discussed how the state should move forward amid a historic budget crisis during a forum Tuesday night.
The online event, which was sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Cheyenne, featured candidates from Senate Districts 6 and 8.
While the trio discussed a handful of topics, the most pressing one was the $500 million shortfall facing the state’s K-12 education system for the upcoming biennium. Sen. Affie Ellis, the Republican incumbent in Senate District 8, said the first question is determining how the state will prioritize its existing funds.
Ellis, who serves on the Senate Education Committee, said a lot of education funding has been diverted to areas such as extracurricular activities and administrative salaries.
“My kids are in sports. I find tremendous value in having those kind of activities, but we’ve got to have a serious discussion about what our core mission is in providing an adequate education for Wyoming students,” Ellis said. “So that does mean rethinking the model to some degree, and finding a more stable revenue source.”
Ellis added the state “needs to be more mindful of how we’re spending taxpayer dollars before we go ask them for a property tax increase, for example.” She also noted studies showing Wyoming spends far more per student than most of its neighboring states.
Ellis’ opponent, Democratic former state representative James Byrd, said Wyoming’s education system is “the only thing that we give our kids that they can take around the entire world, so at that point, it needs to be funded fully.”
“The crisis that we have with funding inside the government is a direct result of the Legislature not looking at forward-thinking jobs, and just making forward-thinking decisions on the budget,” said Byrd, who served in the House from 2009 to 2018.
“This problem could have been avoided if we would have had some progressive members looking to what happens after oil and gas,” he added.
The forum’s third participant, Senate District 6 candidate Britney Wallesch, a Democrat, said “it’s important for people to realize that when we say the word cuts, what we actually mean are people’s jobs and their livelihood.”
“We’re going to see attempts to privatize education which is going to further the gap that we have between people of means and people who don’t,” said Wallesch, who founded Black Dog Animal Rescue. “It’s going to make the inequalities in our communities much more evident, so I think we need to do everything we can to protect school funding.”
Wallesch also pushed back on the point made by Ellis regarding how the state stacks up on per-student funding.
“I never hear a conversation about economies of scale in this. I don’t hear about the fact that our schools are so much better than the schools than the states in the surrounding area,” Wallesch said. “Those things cost, and they’re things that we should be proud of and the things that we should work hard to preserve. It’s not enough to simply say we’re spending more than other states.”
Wallesch also criticized her opponent, incumbent Republican Sen. Anthony Bouchard, who declined to participate in Tuesday night’s forum.
“He hasn’t talked to his constituents, he doesn’t post on his public page, and he doesn’t return emails,” she said. “There’s a lot to be said for a candidate who’s not willing to work for your votes.”
The three candidates in the forum agreed on some topics, including the need to abolish the death penalty and a desire to expand opportunities for the state’s seven community colleges.
Tuesday night’s forum marked the first of several being held by the League of Women Voters of Cheyenne, and those interested in watching can do so through the League’s Facebook page.