UPDATE: Since print publication of this story, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has created a donation link on its website.
CHEYENNE – When Mickey Sanderson closed her Etsy shop last year, she wasn’t sure what she would do with the two 30-gallon totes of fabric in her basement. In fact, until last week, she hadn’t even touched them since July.
But when Sanderson, a volunteer firefighter for Laramie County Fire District 2, heard on the news last week that people on the East Coast were sewing medical masks for those running low, she got an idea.
“I’m not able to pull as many shifts right now because I have an immune-compromised son, so I thought, ‘How can I help our community and still be a firefighter without being on shift?’” she said. “Our fire chief sent out an email saying that we have to reuse our N95 respirators because we’re already out, and I emailed him and asked if it’s OK if I make fabric masks.”
Her boss said yes, and around the same time, several of Sanderson’s friends were tagging her in posts about mask patterns on Facebook, so she found a pattern that she’s now using to make as many masks as possible before she runs out of fabric.
Sanderson made cloth diapers for her four children when they were babies, so in addition to the “thousands of dollars of fabric” sitting in her basement, she has a great deal of elastic she’s using to churn out the face protectors – all with the help of her mother and two older children (she taught her 12-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter to sew at a young age).
It started as a way to help her fellow firefighters, but became something bigger when she realized how many people in the medical field, as well as others who have to interact with the public for work, are in need of some form of protection from the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s the perfect time,” she said of the timing of her project. “I have all this, I’m not working right now, not pulling many shifts with the fire department … and rather than having them play video games all day, (the kids can) do something with their hands.”
Barb Boyer, owner of Around the Block quilt shop, is spearheading her own fabric mask project – and she has an army of quilters by her side.
“Thursday night, I was watching ‘The Rachel Maddow Show’ and she had a short little story on some sewers doing masks,” Boyer said. “I sent a text out to two of the people who work here at the store to see if they could find anything on the internet … on Friday, I cut 120 masks, and by Saturday morning at 11 a.m., we were out of mask kits.”
Boyer is cutting a pattern she found via an online tutorial from Providence Health & Services and setting the resulting mask kits outside her store every day for local sewers/quilters/etc. to pick up and finish.
Each protective mask takes about 10 minutes to sew because they’re quite basic, she said, made up of only two pieces of quilting cotton fabric and two pieces of elastic.
“Our quilting community is very strong and very generous, and this is an example of how quilters can come together in a time of need to help,” Boyer said. “From Saturday to today (Monday), they’ve turned in 70 masks. Now we’re up to probably 500 kits we’ve made.”
Boyer has a basket outside her shop at 453 Vandehei Ave. where sewers can grab kits and then drop them back off when they’ve been transformed into functional masks. The entire production is free and volunteer-based, as well as heavily reliant on both materials from Boyer’s store and donated materials, as she’s begun to run low on items such as elastic.
Boyer said she knows several members of the quilting community are immune compromised or generally at a higher risk of getting COVID-19, so anyone who wants a kit or to drop off finished masks but isn’t comfortable coming inside can honk or give her a call, and she’ll meet them at their car.
Although they’re helpful, medical professionals agree that nothing can completely replace surgical masks or N95 respirators, especially during a pandemic. Boyer noted that her masks aren’t perfect, but they’re better than nothing.
“These are not N95s, so there is a lot of things that aren’t correct about the masks, there are a lot of things that they don't have, but what they do is at least provide some relief,” she said. “We’ve had some medical professionals tell us they're in need, so we’ll continue to make them.”
During a Cheyenne Regional Medical Center news conference Monday, Cheyenne Regional Health System President and CEO Tim Thornell said one current area of shortage at the hospital is definitely protective equipment such as masks. But he stressed the importance of making any homemade replacements in the correct way.
“There is kind of a hierarchy to the quality and caliber of masks, so our infection control team will kind of adjudicate where any homemade mask will fall in that process,” he said. “And then, maybe your option is to provide supplies, so that others can make masks … it's a couple of different ways for the community to get involved, be engaged and participate in helping the hospital and their community.”
Thornell also told attendees that homemade masks aren’t necessarily products they would give to the providers treating patients with COVID-19, but they can be appropriate for visitors and others who are low-risk. Dr. Hoo Feng Choo, medical director for infectious diseases at CRMC, added that these fabric masks are best thought of as supplements for dire situations and are currently under review.
After reaching out to the marketing team at CRMC, the hospital released the following written statement about fabric masks:
“We thank the community for their continuous support,” said Hillary Hardy, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s public information officer. “We will have a link on the cheyenneregional.org homepage called ‘donation information’ in the coming days for those who want to help with masks or other donation opportunities. This will ensure that we are creating masks to the specifications that will be most beneficial to the safety of patients and our health care workers.”