Weather Alert

...PERIODS OF MIXED WINTRY PRECIPITATION EXPECTED ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...PERIODS OF MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...INTERSTATE 80 SUMMIT AND FOOTHILLS BETWEEN LARAMIE AND CHEYENNE, INTERSTATE 25 BETWEEN THE COLORADO STATE LINE AND GLENDO. CITIES OR COMMUNITIES IMPACTED INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO CHEYENNE, CHUGWATER, WHEATLAND AND GLENDO. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS DUE TO ICY, SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LOW VISIBILITIES IN FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW. DAMAGE MAY OCCUR TO TREES AND POWER LINES, POSSIBLY LEADING TO POWER OUTAGES. THE WORST CONDITIONS WILL OCCUR DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE ON TUESDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&