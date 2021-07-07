HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Cheyenne student Sofia Rose recently attended Space Camp at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.
Space Camp is located in Huntsville, Alabama, and uses astronaut training techniques to engage trainees in real-world applications of STEM subjects. Students sleep in quarters designed to resemble the International Space Station and train in simulators like those used by NASA.
The Rocket Center is a Smithsonian Affiliate and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor Center.
The weeklong educational program Rose completed promotes science, technology, engineering and math, while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.
This program is specifically designed for trainees who have a passion for space exploration. Rose spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the ISS, the moon or Mars. The crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extravehicular activity, or spacewalk. Rose and crew returned to Earth in time to graduate with honors.
Interested in training like an astronaut? Visit www.spacecamp.com or call 1-800-637-7223.