CHEYENNE – A former local travel agent who stole thousands of dollars from people through his business was sentenced Monday morning in Laramie County District Court.
Brian Box received a variety of concurrent sentences across his numerous case files, but will ultimately serve two to four years in prison and 20 years of probation upon release, which slightly deviated from the plea agreement. He was also ordered to pay more than $100,000 in restitution to numerous victims.
Judge Steven Sharpe will have another hearing at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to establish the terms and conditions of Box’s probation.
Box pleaded guilty last fall to 28 counts of felony theft, seven counts of misdemeanor theft, seven counts of fraud by check and two counts of use of another’s credit card. His guilty pleas were part of a plea agreement between him and the state in which he agreed to served up to three years in prison. Two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses were dropped as part of the agreement.
Box was the chief operator of the hunting-focused travel agency in Frontier Mall known as both Top Travel and The Outdoor Pursuit. In late 2018 and early 2019, Box allegedly stole $125,000 from 34 people through his business, which is no longer operating.
At the opening of Monday’s sentencing hearing, Sharpe ruled that he would allow the late restitution evidence given to the defense the day before Box’s original sentencing date. Defense attorney Joanne Zook originally objected to the 626 pages of restitution documents being given to her the day before Box was to be sentenced on July 8.
Sharpe indicated that the remedy to the late documents would have been to allow Box to withdraw his guilty plea, which Box indicated he didn’t want to do.
At Monday’s hearing, Zook said from the very beginning Box wanted to make things right and start working on paying back restitution to the victims. She said Box’s business started struggling once his business partner retired, and it’s fair to say he’s not a very good businessman.
Box got behind on payments to a company he hired to “make his business beautiful,” and he didn’t “rob Peter to pay Paul” maliciously. He didn’t use the money he stole to go on lavish vacations, but to try and save his failing business.
Zook also read a letter from Box’s girlfriend, in which she recalled a time Box saw an employee struggling to afford glasses, and he stepped in to help them. Zook said Box didn’t “skip town” to avoid his responsibilities, but was suffering from severe anxiety and depression.
Police found out about the fraud when several customers reported they had paid for their trips through the company, and the trips had been cancelled without their knowledge or a refund. Investigators determined Box was allegedly keeping the trip deposits customers made for himself after he cancelled the trips without their knowledge. He was also accused of keeping the refunds from the trips.
A warrant for Box’s arrest was issued in January 2019, and he was arrested in Wichita Falls, Texas, on Sept. 21, 2019. He was extradited to Cheyenne about three weeks later.
“First of all, what I did was wrong,” Box said Monday. “It was the dumbest thing in the world. I shouldn’t have done it. I want to apologize to my customers. I understand their emotions, because I was there helping them plan these trips. I took personal pride and personal ownership of every vacation I put together. … And that’s why we spent so many hours in my store talking about your vacations. You trusted me – my knowledge, my commitment – and I violated that trust. I’m really sorry.”
Box said he will do everything he can to make things better. He also said he wanted to apologize to his friends and family for everything they’ve gone through because of this case, as well.
Several victims testified at his sentencing and gave statements about how Box’s theft impacted them. One of the victims said this was a “premeditated crime,” and said he wanted Box sentenced to 10 years in prison without the possibility of early parole.
Another said she had been the victim of theft and fraud countless times through the years. She told Box she didn’t want to be a victim again, but said she decided she would “finally start trusting people,” and gave him checks and credit card information to book a cruise.
“I told him that because of all we have been through, if something happened, it would send me over the edge. I could not take having anything else happen to us,” she said.
She said after the crime was discovered, she went into a depression and wondered what she did to deserve this.
A different victim said they booked a trip through Box to take their child, who was suffering from a chronic disease, to Disney World. That trip never happened.
“You broke the dream of a sick little child, and you should be ashamed of yourself,” they said.
Sharpe said Box took away trust that people had in local businesses due to his theft, and the victims of these crimes aren’t “flush with money,” but ordinary people.
“The bottom line is, Mr. Box, you lied, you deceived, you stole, and, ultimately, you ran and you hid,” Sharpe said. “And you changed your identification so you wouldn’t be caught, but you were caught.”
