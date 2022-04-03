CHEYENNE – Iryna Wiggam’s first month in America was spent in the aftermath of the Twin Towers falling. Nearly two decades later, she said she finds herself experiencing parallels of an outpouring of immense patriotism and global aid during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“I don’t really know America before Sept. 11,” she told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “But I remember seeing people doing what Ukrainains are doing now during the war to express patriotism. Anything from flying flags, to singing patriotic songs in churches and at other gatherings, to supporting each other and showing great compassion.”
Although she is no longer living in Ukraine, she has brought this same energy to Cheyenne. She flies the nation’s flag in her window, organizes fundraisers and places an emphasis on educating residents on the importance of the global event. It seems every moment she isn’t working or taking care of her family stateside, she spends focused on the war effort.
But she said she is not alone.
“A neighbor across the street in my neighborhood is flying a Ukrainian flag. I never thought this would ever happen,” Wiggam said. “When I first came to the United States, 20 years ago, people didn’t know where Ukraine was.”
Throughout the Capital City, she said the small signs of solidarity encourage her, and the bigger opportunities allow her to connect. The local paralegal has been invited to speak on radio shows and in classrooms to answer questions about the unfolding events, and was even offered the chance to organize a discussion forum. Laramie County Community College has scheduled an event for April 19, which will feature political science instructors and analysts offering their insights.
Wiggam said it takes time and a thorough explanation to understand the invasion because it has been prefaced by decades of history. She also wants Americans to understand the impacts are not only focused on eastern Europe, as U.S. citizens have already begun to witness. Prices of oil, wheat and other exports in the supply chain are increasing due to the war.
“We will all feel it,” she said. “That is how the global economy works.”
Taking these steps to raise awareness for her home country is important, but there is more to her purpose than patriotism. The war in Ukraine is personal. She said she watches as her family and her friends struggle through air raids and fear of violence, unsure of what the future holds for their country.
And with technology being readily available, she said she feels as though the world is a lot smaller and the experience is less distant. She not only receives constant news and text updates from on the ground, she has a Telegram smartphone software application that subscribes to air raid alerts in her hometown of Cherkasy. Her mother remained in Ukraine for the past month to continue her work as a family physician, and sometimes she will take responsibility to tell her mother to go into the bomb shelter.
She explained how it takes its toll as a deep emotional investment.
“What I find myself doing is just staying in contact with my friends and family in Ukraine, and just supporting them through simply caring and encouraging,” she said. “We are hurting for them. I found myself struggling with sleep since the war started, so it’s obviously heartbreaking and stressful for us. But, for them, it’s so much more.”
Some relief was likely to be provided to her family this weekend, though. Her mother was set to arrive in Denver Friday afternoon, after traveling across Europe for a week to get to the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. Although this will provide safety for her, Wiggam said it was still not an easy decision to make.
“She doesn’t know if she will have a home to go back to,” she said. “It’s very stressful. It’s very uncertain.”
Even after her mother finds refuge in Cheyenne, she said she will still fight for the Ukrainian cause in any way she can. She hopes others will join her.