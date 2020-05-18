Danelle Moyte

CHEYENNE – Laramie County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a 33-year-old Cheyenne woman in connection with the shooting death of her live-in boyfriend early Saturday morning.

Danelle Moyte is being held at the Laramie County Detention Center on a charge of second-degree murder for allegedly shooting Christopher Garcia, 39, at around 2 a.m. at the home they shared in the 2400 block of South Fourth Avenue.

According to a news release, Garcia died from a single 9mm gunshot wound after being taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

Moyte and Garcia were in a dating relationship and living together at the time of the shooting, according to the release, but no motive has been released. The case remains under investigation.

