CHEYENNE – In January, two years after officially being inducted into the Boy Scouts of America, Lizabeth Kidd completed all of the requirements necessary to be the second young woman in the Cheyenne-area and in the state to earn her Eagle Scout award.
She is a member of the first group of young women in Cheyenne to join the Boy Scouts – a group who referred to themselves as ‘the first ladies’ of their Boy Scout Troop 221-G.
In addition to the prerequisites of specific trainings and earning a significant number of merit badges, each Eagle Scout candidate must plan, organize and complete a project that benefits his or her community. The project provides an opportunity to hone one’s leadership skills. Furthermore, it provides an opportunity to leave a lasting mark by bettering the community for the long term. Kidd met these standards with her project of organizing groups of youths and adults to identify graves of veterans to make sure these men and women got the recognition they deserve for their service to their country.
“For the past several years, I had in mind to make sure that the graves of the veterans of our community were properly identified, so they would be property recognized with flags on national holidays and days of commemoration,” Kidd said in a news release. “It was something important to me, and I was pleased that I could help. Being able to do it as part of my Eagle Award requirements was just the icing on the cake.”
While there are parts of the cemetery yet to be examined, 844 veterans were identified. Many of these were not noted in any accessible records prior to Kidd’s project.
Kidd will present her Eagle Scout project to her benefactors and the community at 10 a.m. March 6 at Lakeview Cemetery. The public is invited to attend.