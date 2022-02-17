CHEYENNE – A local ownership group is looking to breathe new life into an historic Cheyenne property.
The Old Cheyenne Elevator is an 110-year-old structure located in the West Edge area of downtown at 802 W. 21st St.
And the property could be part of a larger revitalization.
Ful-O-Pep LLC – a name inspired by the large mural on the side of the elevator – consists of married couples Jen and Greg Seitz, and Janelle and Andy Rose. The Cheyenne residents purchased the property the elevator sits on and began investing in it in 2016, but have waited for the right idea to come along for the former grain elevator.
Now, the Seitzes and Roses think they have it: A gathering space with a full-service bar and indoor space to host local food trucks, along with a craft liquor store featuring Wyoming and regional spirits and beer.
The goal is to preserve the unique look of the elevator, with its post and beam structure, while encouraging the growth of local restaurants, Jen Seitz and Janelle Rose said. In partnering with food trucks, they hope to provide a place these businesses can thrive during Wyoming winters. That has been when many food trucks either close or see a drastic drop in revenue.
Even though it would feature a bar, the overall space will be family friendly, Seitz said. There are also plans for an area where private events could be held.
When the weather is nice, the building’s windows and doors could be opened to a planned patio area, positioned near a section of the city’s greenway, Seitz said.
Farm-inspired
The concept was inspired by Jessup Farm in Fort Collins, Colorado. That is a restored farmstead that is now home to local restaurants, shopping and other businesses set up around outdoor gathering spaces.
“The four of us having all grown up in Wyoming and come from Cheyenne, Laramie and Green River. We all wanted that for Cheyenne and for our kids,” Seitz said in a Wednesday interview. “We also are business owners, so we wanted to see something that helps recruit and retain young professionals to stay in Cheyenne with more amenities, rather than driving south or moving away to find fun.”
Mayor Patrick Collins said in January that work on the Reed Avenue Rail Corridor, a roadway bisected by the BNSF railroad running from Lincolnway to 23rd Street, was one of the Cheyenne City Council’s top seven priorities for 2022. He said the city hopes to help foster the creation of an area along the corridor with walking paths, bike lanes, outdoor seating, restaurants and breweries.
“We think (the rail corridor) would be huge for the quality of life, for visitors, for creating that kind of a buzz that might make people want to stay here in Cheyenne for an extra night or two,” the mayor told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Wednesday.
Still, Ful-O-Pep’s plans are dependent on being chosen for a retail liquor license, which the city will award because of an increase in population over the most recent census period.
Liquor license
As one of 11 applicants, the competition is stiff for the Old Cheyenne Elevator ownership group.
Ful-O-Pep said in a recent news release it believes its application is “uniquely ideal,” incorporating the redevelopment of a blighted historical building, partnering with local businesses and being part of a larger effort to revamp the Reed Avenue Rail Corridor.
After each of the 11 applicants present their concepts to the Committee of the Whole in April, Collins said, City Council members will meet near the end of that month and vote on who should receive the liquor license. If any of the applicants receive six votes, they will receive the license.
If awarded the liquor license, Seitz said the craft liquor store would come first and hopefully be completed near the end of 2022 or beginning of 2023. Then, the ownership group would focus on planning and designing for the grain elevator and the courtyard spaces.
Also on the property are Hammock Fine Arts and Blossom Yoga Studio, as well as a small Victorian-style structure Seitz said could be great for a coffee shop or a wine bar.
“There’s so many fun things that it could be,” Seitz said. “(The area) really has the potential to expand and grow.”