Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, speaks on House floor

Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, speaks during discussion at the 67th Wyoming Legislature in the House chamber on Jan. 12, 2023, in Cheyenne. Brown introduced an amendment Friday removing a long-term trust fund for the 988 suicide lifeline. 

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The 988 suicide lifeline bill was stripped of its $40 million appropriation to create a long-term trust fund on Friday, as well as the $6 million for a trust fund reserve account.

The change was adopted in an amendment brought forward by Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne. His new language removed the trust fund and directed the Wyoming Department of Health to request an appropriation to fund the suicide prevention system in its next budget request.

