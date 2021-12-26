CHEYENNE – Mary Guthrie believes it takes a whole village to encourage a community, stay connected and mentor success.
She has lived her life upholding those values for more than 40 years in Cheyenne.
“I believe that if you are lucky enough to be successful, you have a responsibility to give back,” she said.
Her intricate roots developed in Wyoming began with her birth in Newcastle, after which she moved away from the northern town to attend the University of Wyoming. She earned her bachelor’s degree in English, with a minor in French.
Although she considered teaching, she wouldn’t take on the profession until later in life. Instead, she earned a second degree from the University of Wyoming in law, passed the Bar and worked close to two decades for the state Attorney General’s office. Guthrie managed to not only successfully argue a case in the United States Supreme Court protecting coal production, but became Cheyenne’s first female city attorney.
“It was fascinating to work for the city,” she said. “I was there for seven years, for five as the city attorney, and it was fascinating to see all the good work that happens in Cheyenne, and all the people who work so hard to keep Cheyenne going.”
Her law career is where she started to search for ways to mentor young adults in her field, but she gained more depth in her relationships once she began teaching at Laramie County Community College. She would edit extra papers, look over applications, prepare mock interviews, give advice and simply express she was invested in their future while she was an adjunct English instructor.
“I think it’s important for people to see that the community members care about them,” she said.
One of the more significant and concrete ways she did this was in creating the community college’s Mary Bell Guthrie Scholarship, dedicated to women. This came after she met a young, single mother with three children who was struggling to graduate college to become a nurse. She needed support, which Guthrie wanted to help provide.
The scholarship seemed the perfect pathway.
In her remarks at the luncheon this fall, she discussed why and how she became a donor. It seemed to represent the perspective she has on much of her success in life, and her ability to give back.
“It is my view that many of us are here, at least in part, due to good luck,” she wrote. “Even though we might solely attribute our successes to brilliance, energy, hard work and persistence, we all started out with nothing over which we had any control. We did not choose our parents, nor their circumstances or values.”
She continued on describing how her luck was in being born into a middle-class family, with parents and friends who valued learning and encouraged her to succeed. Books were everywhere in her home, and she enjoyed years of discovery.
“There was no question that I would attend college, and I would not have to worry about how to pay for it,” she said. “After college, I enjoyed a satisfying, well-compensated career, which is how I can be here today. I’m not sure that I would be here today but for the accident of birth.”
It was with this philosophy that she came to be a caregiver to members of the Cheyenne community. She said she wanted to change the lives of students and their families.
Marion Yoder, best friend of Guthrie since 1977, said she has always been this way, and that’s why she nominated her as an Unsung Hero this year.
“That’s just typical Mary,” she said. “She sees a need, and sees what she can do to help.”
The two have known each other since they studied for the Bar exam together in the late 1970s, and have shared a bond since then. Yoder said Guthrie’s special quality is that anyone can count on her to show up.
She has consistently supported community endeavors across the county. It seems there are countless locations one might find her at, such as playing the trombone in various bands, partaking as a mainstay parishioner at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, serving on the Library Foundation Board and the Board of Public Utilities, reading to young children in the library, volunteering at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens or simply showing at the local movie club.
“She lends a touch of enthusiasm to whatever she takes on,” she said.
But most of all, Yoder considers her a good friend with high-quality character. She described her as vibrant, fun, humorous, knowledgeable and welcoming.
One of her favorite memories was of the way Guthrie would interact with Yoder’s elderly father, who was born and raised in Cheyenne. He always wanted to go to the railroad and see the train travel in during Frontier Days, and she would humor him and allow him to walk her up the street, carrying her trombone and chatting.
“She was good to all my family,” Yoder said. “And she’s good to everybody’s family.”
She also said she is known to almost everyone in the community, because at this point they expect her to arrive with a smile on her face. They can depend on her.
It is in this way she considers her an unsung hero.
“She’s just full of life,” she said. “And she’s always got time for everybody.”