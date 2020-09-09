CHEYENNE – Even as she grew older, Bertha Sandberg never slowed down her pace of life. Whether it was helping on the family’s wheat farm or picking up a new dishwasher in town, she took life on full-speed ahead, passing her work ethic onto her son, Terry, and his siblings.
Terry said one of the biggest life lessons he learned from his mom is, “If you have a task you need to do, you need to do it and do it right.”
Bertha’s hardworking spirit and willingness to help served her well in life, leading her to loving friends and a fulfilling career. On Tuesday, Bertha reflected on her lifetime of memories as she celebrated her 100th birthday at Life Care Center of Cheyenne.
Though the celebration wasn’t what Terry and his wife, Joanne, had in mind for the big milestone, they made the best of it, given the circumstances surrounding COVID-19. The pair brought cupcakes and balloons and watched through a sliding glass door as Bertha opened her gifts and cards, including ones from U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney and Gov. Mark Gordon.
When asked how she felt about turning 100, Bertha said she was “too busy to think about it.”
According to Terry, that’s how Bertha has always gone about her day-to-day life. She was always doing something constructive, whether it was crocheting, writing letters to friends or playing the piano. Even back in high school, Bertha proved herself dedicated to becoming the best version of herself.
Before graduating as valedictorian in 1937 from Kimball County High in Nebraska, Bertha won a typing competition for residents in Wyoming, Nebraska and Colorado that qualified her for the world final in Chicago. Her family made the drive with her typewriter strapped to the outside of their car.
“She was so fast with the old manual typewriter,” Joanne said. “So when that thing gave out, of course, you couldn’t buy another one, so she had to go to the electric. She absolutely hated that because there’s a delay in typing.”
Terry chimed in, “It was too slow.”
Speed was no issue for Bertha, however, as she went on to study at Chadron State College Teachers College, graduating cum laude in 1940 with a major in business education and minors in Latin and English. She finished school a year early, and while there, her typing skills and keen eye landed her a spot as a personal assistant for the college president.
After graduating, she shared her love of learning with students for a few years in Chugwater and Holdrege, Nebraska, before the president of Chadron State recruited her back. He missed her attention to detail so much, he brought her back to be the secretary to the president. Bertha and her husband ultimately settled down on a wheat farm near Albin after World War II.
Still, the value of a good education was never lost on Bertha. All three of her kids would go on to get college educations and carve their own career paths.
“That was her priority,” Terry said, noting he and his siblings always finished their homework. “She wanted us to get an education because she knew what it had done for her.”
Passing on his mother’s legacy, both of Terry and Joanne’s daughters went to college to become engineers, now leading successful careers in Houston, Texas. According to Terry, Bertha’s first priority was always her family.
When asked about the highlights of her life, Bertha agreed, saying, “Family – I’ve just had the best.”
Throughout her life, it wasn’t uncommon for Bertha to cook for 60 or 70 people at family gatherings. With her family working out in the fields at the wheat farm, Bertha became familiar with making fried food and anything hearty, even saying meat and potatoes were the secret to such a long life.
Having lived through so many experiences, Bertha’s advice to younger generations would be to live in the moment, and she joked about having someone there to take pictures.
“Just be there when there’s something you want to remember for years and years,” Bertha said.