Helicopter

Between Sept. 6-16, you might see this. Cheyenne's water and sewer utility is doing what it calls an airborne electromagnetic survey. Photo courtesy of the Board of Public Utilities.

CHEYENNE – If you are out and about locally between this coming Tuesday and Sept. 16, you might see a slightly unusual sight up in the air.

During that time period, the city's water and sewer utility will begin a second phase of what it calls an airborne electromagnetic survey. Visually, this will mean that you might catch a glimpse of a "helicopter towing a large hoop from a cable," according to the Board of Public Utilities. The copter, BOPU continued, "will conduct low-level flights in designated areas as part of a geological and aquifer mapping study."

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus