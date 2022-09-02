CHEYENNE – If you are out and about locally between this coming Tuesday and Sept. 16, you might see a slightly unusual sight up in the air.
During that time period, the city's water and sewer utility will begin a second phase of what it calls an airborne electromagnetic survey. Visually, this will mean that you might catch a glimpse of a "helicopter towing a large hoop from a cable," according to the Board of Public Utilities. The copter, BOPU continued, "will conduct low-level flights in designated areas as part of a geological and aquifer mapping study."
It will be airborne over parts of Cheyenne’s groundwater well fields. Specifically, these operations are located between Interstate 80 and Horse Creek Road and west of I-25. "This portion of the study is expected to last up to one week," noted a Wednesday BOPU news release.
In its announcement, the municipal water provider had some words that seemed meant to reassure members of the public:
This "AEM survey is being conducted by a specialty airborne geophysical survey company with pilots who are trained in low-level flying. The company works with the Federal Aviation Administration to ensure flights are safe and conducted in accordance with U.S. law. The survey will not take place directly above populated areas, and the electromagnetic signals used are far too weak to interfere with electronic or communications equipment."
There is more than just a survey at stake here, the agency pointed out:
"With around 15% of Cheyenne’s drinking water coming from groundwater wells, this" will "help provide a better understanding of the soil conditions that make the aquifer and how water recharges the aquifer. This is part of a multi-year project to enhance the long-term sustainability of groundwater resources."