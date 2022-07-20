LARAMIE – Accounts of people looking up at the sky and seeing a spaceship flying high above might seem like a chapter out of a science fiction novel. Or, since this past weekend, it might be just another day in Laramie.
While the white, teardrop-shaped dot in the sky may seem mysterious to some, any pending alien invasions are “not this trip, as far as I can tell,” said Phil Bergmaier of the Wyoming NASA Space Grant Consortium.
The object isn’t a prelude to an incursion from an intergalactic overlord, as some have joked on social media, but a high-altitude helium balloon on a 30-day floater mission, Bergmaier said.
Since it was spotted in Laramie on Friday, the balloon appeared as a tiny speck in the sky through the weekend and at the start of this week. Up close, it stands at 550 feet tall and has the ability to expand to an internal volume of 17 millioncubic feet – large enough to fit an entire football stadium, Bergmaier said.
The balloon is owned by World View Enterprises. This is a space tourism company selling trips to the edge of Earth’s atmosphere aboard the World View Explorer, a 10-person passenger vehicle lifted 100,000 feet into the atmosphere by the massive helium balloon.
From that altitude, passengers would be above 99% of the Earth’s atmosphere, making it possible to see stars during the daytime and witness the curvature of the Earth, according to the World View webpage.
The balloon, made of polyethylene plastic with the same thickness as a plastic sandwich wrap, will transport tourists from take-off sites near scenic locations such as the Grand Canyon and the Great Wall of China over the course of six to eight hours, according to the website.
Participation in the excursion requires no training and is available to any adult who would qualify physically and legally to board a traditional airline flight, according to the company. Flights are slated to begin in 2024 and will cost $50,000 per person.
Beyond stating that the balloon was above Laramie for “data gathering on various system performances,” a World View spokesperson when contacted for this news report did not offer information about the flight.
“There’s actually what appears to be two balloons: one on top that appears to be a teardrop and has helium in it, then a spherical shaped balloon,” Bergmaier said. “They can fill that with regular air in the atmosphere and that weighs it down more and keeps it from rising.”
The vehicle attached to the bottom of the balloon, known as a “stratollite vehicle,” weighs about 1,000 pounds and is equipped with cameras, tracking and navigation equipment and gear to conduct a research project, Bergmaier said.
He said it could be a test flight in which the operating team tries to keep the balloon hovering over one place for an extended period of time. While Bergmaier wasn’t aware if there was steering available on the craft, operators can move it to different altitudes to follow wind directions.
As of Monday morning, the balloon had remained within 30 miles of Laramie for a period of 72 hours, he said. The balloon has been at about 60,000 feet in altitude, according to the Wyoming NASA Space Grant Consortium Facebook page.
Anyone interested can view tracking of the flight online at tinyurl.com/mre4mbxj.
When she’s not covering unusual happenings, Abby Vander Graaff writes about the University of Wyoming and other local news for the Laramie Boomerang, a newspaper and website affiliated with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.