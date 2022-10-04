Loretta Lynn

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville, Tenn. Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music, died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90. (AP Photo/Christoper Berkey, File)

CHEYENNE – Loretta Lynn performed at Cheyenne Frontier Days only once, but her back-to-back night shows on July 22-23, 1974, were reportedly impressive. 

The timing of her Cheyenne performances also was impeccable, as Lynn, who died Tuesday at the age of 90, had been the first woman awarded Entertainer of the Year by the Country Music Association two years earlier, as reported in the Wyoming Eagle on July 24, 1974. (The following year, she would become the first woman named Entertainer of the Year by both country music industry groups, as the Academy of Country Music bestowed the same honor.)

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus