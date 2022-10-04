FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville, Tenn. Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music, died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90. (AP Photo/Christoper Berkey, File)
CHEYENNE – Loretta Lynn performed at Cheyenne Frontier Days only once, but her back-to-back night shows on July 22-23, 1974, were reportedly impressive.
The timing of her Cheyenne performances also was impeccable, as Lynn, who died Tuesday at the age of 90, had been the first woman awarded Entertainer of the Year by the Country Music Association two years earlier, as reported in the Wyoming Eagle on July 24, 1974. (The following year, she would become the first woman named Entertainer of the Year by both country music industry groups, as the Academy of Country Music bestowed the same honor.)
Her performance with her backing band, The Coal Miners, and help from country singer Kenny Starr, reportedly "stole the spotlight" on the day it was held.
"It is because she sings from her soul and from her roots that Loretta Lynn is so successful," wrote Rosalind Routt, assistant news editor of the Wyoming Eagle, a predecessor of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. "And if you were not a believer before, just witnessing her performances Monday and Tuesday at the Frontier Days night shows would convince you."
During a local press conference, Lynn discussed spending too much time on the road and away from her family in middle Tennessee. She also expressed how she "wishes musically that more fathers were like hers," and that country music doesn't need to be "gussied up with too much orchestration and arrangement."
According to the Associated Press, the Academy of Country Music chose Lynn as the artist of the decade for the 1970s, and she was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988. She won four Grammy Awards, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2008, was honored at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2003 and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.