CHEYENNE — Soft light comes through white curtains, framing the dining room of L’Osteria Mondello. Opposing the classic Tuscan dining room is a full-blown pizzeria. This isn’t Italy, this isn’t New York city, this is Cheyenne.

Serving traditional Italian food and Sicilian pizza slices, Mondellos was originally opened in 1986 by Joe Mondello. An Italian man who wanted to bring his culture and love for food with him to Wyoming, Joe opened a restaurant in the Frontier Mall with the help of his brother, Cesare Mondello.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus