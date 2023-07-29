CHEYENNE — Soft light comes through white curtains, framing the dining room of L’Osteria Mondello. Opposing the classic Tuscan dining room is a full-blown pizzeria. This isn’t Italy, this isn’t New York city, this is Cheyenne.
Serving traditional Italian food and Sicilian pizza slices, Mondellos was originally opened in 1986 by Joe Mondello. An Italian man who wanted to bring his culture and love for food with him to Wyoming, Joe opened a restaurant in the Frontier Mall with the help of his brother, Cesare Mondello.
Joe opened several locations, and after years of serving Cheyenne, only one location remains on Stillwater Avenue. This year, Joe chose to retire, and for a moment, it seemed Cheyenne would lose an iconic restaurant. The dining room had closed, and Joe focused on pizza until a young couple decided to step in.
Longtime customers Jasmin David Agovic and Anika Fayette Williams recently became owners with Joe’s help. The husband and wife duo took their combined skills to reopen the business this past June, maintaining the integrity of the business.
“When they took over, they called me and said, ‘Would you like to cook again?’” Cesare said. “I was so happy, and I knew they were nice people. That’s why I’m here.”
Cesare has been using his creative skills and familiarity with traditional Italian cuisine to re-establish the fine dining menu, with the help of sous-chef Katherine Pallissard. The two have been putting together weekly specials and keeping the traditional-style dishes alive.
“We have a very good traditional Italian menu,” Agovic said. “This is my wife’s favorite pizza place, and now my favorite place, as well. And we would be very heartbroken if this place was to close.”
Cesare’s style of cooking has been remembered by the community. According to former City Council member and former Larimer County Community College staff member Joe Phelan, Cheyenne is a better city with Mondellos open.
“It tasted like when I was younger,” Phelan told Cesare, after recently returning to eat at Mondellos. ”Like when you first opened the place.”
Cesare is very proud of the food he makes. Whether it is traditional or features his own creative twist, he enjoys sharing his passion at Mondellos, where he can have creative freedom.
“I like the atmosphere,” Cesare said. “I like the people that come on over here. When they taste my food, and they ask me to come out, it makes me feel good, you know?”
The food isn’t the only part of the restaurant that holds true to the original owners’ intent. Being from Montenegro, Agovic shares Joe and Cesare’s passion for European-style dining and taking the time to appreciate the food and people with whom it is shared.
“In America, people are working hard,” Agovic said. “They have so little free time. And they try to just eat and get out and keep doing the stuff. We try to promote this slower pace of lifestyle as much as possible, with the understanding that everyone is so busy.”
Customers can stop in for a quick slice of pizza or request quicker table service if it is their preference, but Agovic isn’t looking to rush anyone out the door for the sake of turning over a table.
This style of management creates a calmer environment for the employees, as well as the customers. Pallissard has worked in the restaurant industry for 10 years, and knows how stressful an onslaught of customers with a high turnover rate can be.
“People don’t have time to sit, they don’t have time to eat,” Pallissard said. “The kitchen staff doesn’t have time to go pee. There’s no break, there’s no time. ... But here, it’s at a better pace.”
Pallissard has been able to learn traditional Italian cooking from Cesare and enjoys the work environment that thrives at Mondellos.
“Teamwork means everyone has to be very well balanced, and everyone helps each other,” Agovic said. “We are working on that now. Everyone is nice and polite. All the crew members are such nice people. And people feel welcoming, they feel like they’re part of our team, part of the family.”
The restaurant isn’t fully staffed yet. Agovic is still looking for more workers to help the business thrive. Until then, many of the staff work 12- to 17-hour days and have pitched in with more than just cooking and serving. Pallissard and Williams worked on the floors together to give the dining room its finished Tuscan look.
“My wife did an amazing job by arranging the paintings and everything else she did,” Agovic said. “Even de-grouting and a lot of construction work, which I’m not very familiar with.”
Williams has lived in Cheyenne since she was 7 years old. Working as an accountant, rather than construction, didn’t stop her from getting the building into shape for business.
“She’s a Wyoming girl. Wyoming girls know everything,” Agovic said. “Me? I’m a city boy. I don’t know anything. I don’t know how to screw the nails, but she knows everything.”
Having traveled to roughly 80 countries, living in Montenegro and New York City, Agovic said he loves Cheyenne. He is hopeful that Mondellos can bring an excellent option of fine dining and authentic European/Italian cuisine to the city.
“I haven’t seen (such a high) percentage of people who are so nice and kind, ever in my life, actually,” Agovic said. “In Cheyenne, they’re all like a family here, and that’s what makes me happy.”
Cesare and Agovic hope to see the business grow, with aspirations to teach classes like pasta making and wine tasting.
“We are trying to bring the dining culture to Cheyenne,” Agovic said. “... (There are a) couple of locally owned, very good places, but not enough. … We wanted to bring traditional Italian and European dishes to Cheyenne. And we can do that, and we are doing that.”
