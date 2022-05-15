CHEYENNE – Eventually, funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law, signed into law by President Joe Biden in November, will be available to municipalities across the U.S.
The law seeks to inject money into infrastructure projects across the country and provides $973 billion over five years, including $550 billion in new investments for things like transportation, power and energy, water and broadband.
But when that will happen and what projects it might fund are still largely up in the air for the city of Cheyenne and Laramie County. Officials say they are still waiting for specific information from the federal and state government about what grants they’re eligible for.
Renee Smith, grants manager for the city of Cheyenne, explained that the city is still in the early stages of coming up with projects for which it could use the infrastructure funding.
Still, city officials do have some ideas, she said: bridge overpass work, intersection upgrades, road construction, culvert replacements and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb and gutter installations.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and we want to make sure we are ready,” Smith said in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Municipalities may receive infrastructure funds through several different channels, according to the National Association of Counties. These include: sub-allocations from state governments; applying for competitive grants through federal or state agencies; federal financing through loans and loan guarantees, or meeting certain criteria for formula (or non-competitive) grants for public transit systems and airports.
Smith said this was also a good representation of how cities may receive funds.
It’s unclear how many grants the city will be eligible for. In some cases, Cheyenne falls between an “urban” and “rural” classification and is ineligible, Smith said.
Some of the grants may also require matching funds, which is “a challenge to an already tight budget,” she added.
Of 77 programs listed by the Bipartisan Policy Center think tank to receive infrastructure law funds, Smith said the city will likely apply for eight in the areas of roads, bridges, safe streets, electric vehicle infrastructure, and flood and hazard mitigation. There are six more grants it may apply for related to transit and rail.
The city’s Board of Public Utilities plans to pursue grants related to drinking water and wastewater.
City staff have been communicating regularly with WYDOT, as well as other grantor agencies, about what projects the city would like to fund and what funds may fit those projects, Smith said.
Funding for the types of projects the city is looking at could come from U.S. Department of Transportation grant programs. These include the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program; Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Program; Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Discretionary Grants; Buses and Bus Facilities Program; National Culvert Removal, Replacement, and Restoration Grant Program; and the Bridge Replacement Off System program.
The city is also looking at Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants “for flood mitigation assistance and hazardous mitigation project grants to continue the work we are already doing with previous FEMA grants,” Smith said in an email, and grants for water conservation projects through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Smith said she was also interested in a rural communities grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), because Cheyenne does qualify as a rural community, in some cases.
Sandra Newland, grants manager for Laramie County, agreed municipalities are still awaiting a lot of important information about infrastructure law funding.
But, like the city, there have been discussions about the possibilities. She said roadwork will be a priority – anything from repairing gravel roads to Greenway work or pedestrian traffic upgrades. Culvert repair has been considered, as well as issues like drainage.
Newland said the county’s primary partners when it comes to this potential funding are the city of Cheyenne and WYDOT.
So far, though, she said it’s been a relatively opaque process.
The Laramie County Board of Commissioners “have been very careful not to dedicate or say, ‘If we get this funding, we’re going to do X, Y and Z,’” Newland said. “They’re kind of keeping it open until we know the parameters of the funding and what that could potentially entail.”